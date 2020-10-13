$100 tourism vouchers for personal use, not to be resold: STB

SINGAPORE - The $100 tourism vouchers that all adult Singaporeans will receive starting from December are meant for personal use only, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

Asked if the vouchers could be transferred or pooled together, STB brand director Lim Shoo Ling said the vouchers "must be used for their intended purposes so that usage can be tracked and abuses such as fraud and resale can be avoided".

On how STB would enforce this rule, Ms Lim told The Straits Times that the agency is working out the parameters of the voucher scheme and will give more information in due course.

The SingapoRediscovers Vouchers, first announced in August, are meant to be spent on staycations, tickets to leisure attractions and local tours.

The $320 million worth of vouchers - aimed at giving local tourism businesses a boost - will be given in denominations of $10, and users can decide how much to use for each of their purchases.

The vouchers will be distributed via SingPass, and can be used at all licensed hotels, leisure attractions and for local tours by operators that have been given the green light by STB to reopen or resume.

As at Monday (Oct 12), 219 hotels, 40 attractions and 609 tour itineraries have resumed operations, said Ms Lim.

Asked if the vouchers can be used for local retail, such as for shopping and food and beverage outlets, she said the tourism industry adds vibrancy to the retail and F&B sectors.

There are other support measures for the F&B and retail sectors, she said, adding that the agency hopes the vouchers will have a multiplier effect on spending at these merchants, when Singaporeans visit them while exploring the country.

Consumers and eligible merchants will get more information about eligible promotions and products in due course, she said.

In a radio interview with Money FM 89.3 on Monday morning, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan said many attractions and tours are starting to digitalise or innovate to capture domestic demand, especially in the short term.

On whether the Government would monitor if the vouchers were disproportionately spent on hotels and staycations as compared with local tours - resulting in an "imbalance in recovery" - Mr Tan said there will be trickle-down effects as the vouchers are meant to stimulate demand.

"We are trying to cover the ground as much as possible. We are trying to look at ways... and in fact, help them to come up with packages. So it just doesn't benefit one segment, but it benefits a whole tourism ecosystem."