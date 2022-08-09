Singaporeans' wishes for the nation's 57th birthday

Public servant Fairuz Baharudin and his family. He hopes that Singapore can stay strong in its fight against Covid-19. ST PHOTO: NADINE CHUA
SINGAPORE - National Day celebrations returned in full swing this year, after two years of subdued festivities due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The National Day Parade on Tuesday evening (Aug 9) saw about 25,000 spectators at the Marina Bay floating platform to mark Singapore's 57th year of independence.

In the heartland, Singaporeans also gathered to watch fireworks that were set off at five different locations, from Bedok to Woodlands.

Singaporeans at the floating platform were asked to share their birthday wishes for the country.

Public servant Muhamad Fairuz Baharudin, 36, hopes that Singapore can stay strong in its fight against Covid-19.

"More importantly, I hope for all Singaporeans to be safe, and for peace (in our country)."

Media consultant Eu-Jin Lim, 50, who was with his wife and six children said: "I hope the new generation - our kids - will be able to move ahead but remember the values that took us far, like hard work, resilience and respect."

Media consultant Eu-Jin Lim, gym general manager Eunice Lim and their six children. ST PHOTO: ISABELLE LIEW

Ambassador for the Argentine Republic Maurine Nine wished for continued friendly bilateral ties.

"My wish for Singapore is to have 57 more years of prosperity and development, with the support of all our friends across the world, like myself from Argentina."

Watch this video to find out the birthday wishes they had for Singapore.

