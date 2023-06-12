Singaporeans unable to use e-gate at Causeway checkpoint can get help at adjacent counter

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans unable to register or use the e-gates at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) in Johor Bahru can seek help at the counter located next to the gates, said Malaysia’s Immigration Department director-general, Datuk Ruslin Jusoh.

“For visitors who have problems using the e-gate, immigration officers will perform their checks manually so that the next visitor can use the e-gate directly at the exit to avoid congestion,” he added.

Some Singaporeans said they encountered issues using the automated gates, which were introduced at the two land entry points in JB in January.

These travellers claimed they had followed the instructions online to register for a Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC), but realised that they were “not eligible” when they checked their eligibility online or when using their passports at the e-gates.

Singaporeans who want to utilise the e-gates require an e-passport with three months of validity and submit the MDAC online three days before travel. First-time users must also verify their biometric data at the immigration counter.

However, successfully applying for the MDAC does not mean one is able to use the e-gate. Travellers can check their eligibility status for the automated gates on the MDAC website.

Mr Ruslin told The Straits Times that his department has come across cases of visitors who could not use the e-gate because their fingerprints were not successfully registered through the system owing to poor quality of the prints.

“Efforts to improve the Immigration Department’s operations at BSI will continue to be a priority to ensure users get the best service,” he added.

Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said his ministry is investigating the matter with the Immigration Department.

He said: “For a smoother clearance at the e-gate counters, the Immigration Department will assist and look into resolving this issue as soon as possible for the affected individuals.”

Bank analyst Yang Peijun, 26, told ST she had registered for the MDAC for three trips to Malaysia but could not use the e-gates on all three occasions.

On one of these trips, on Vesak Day on June 2, she had to queue for six hours at the manual counter, she said.

In her most recent trip to JB last week, however, Ms Yang said she succeeded in applying for the MDAC and using the e-gate.

An administrative executive, who wanted to be known only as Mrs Koh, also entered JB during the festive weekend but decided to stick to the manual counter as she had problems using the e-gates four or five times previously and “I’ve since given up”.