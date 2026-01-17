Singaporeans should upgrade themselves in the midst of an uncertain world: SM Lee

Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

SM Lee Hsien Loong speaking at the Teck Ghee Edusave Awards and the Teck Ghee Citizens’ Consultative Committee Bursary presentation ceremony on Jan 17.

SINGAPORE – Although Singapore did well in 2025, the world is still in flux, and Singaporeans should continue to upgrade themselves to stay useful and valued, said Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Jan 17.

Besides individuals, companies also have to adapt to the uncertain world by transforming and reinventing themselves to stay competitive and to keep on offering good jobs to Singaporeans.

SM Lee, who is an MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC, was speaking at the Teck Ghee Edusave Awards and the Teck Ghee Citizens’ Consultative Committee Bursary presentation ceremony at Teck Ghee Primary School.

In 2026, more than 900 students in Teck Ghee received awards to recognise their character, leadership and academic performance.

The six award categories are: Edusave Scholarship, Edusave Merit Bursary, Edusave Good Progress Award, Edusave Award For Achievement, Good Leadership And Service, Edusave Character Award, and Edusave Skills Award.

Addressing the awardees and their families, SM Lee noted Singapore’s achievements in 2025, with a nearly 5 per cent growth in the economy, increased incomes, and lower inflation.

“Our PSA Singapore and Changi Airport continue to do well. Both broke records. PSA handled more than 44 million containers last year, which is a record. And Changi handled 70 million passengers last year, an all-time high, even higher than before Covid.

“So we are in a good position in a troubled world. And there are many countries and MNCs (multinational corporations) and investors who tell us they wish they were more like Singapore.

“And what makes this happen in Singapore? It is because we are stable, we are predictable, we are secure, and we are reliable. So we stand out and we become a good place to do business, and a desirable partner. Therefore, we can look forward to this year and to the future with confidence.”

Despite this, the world is still in flux, he said, citing the US’ plans to take over Greenland and its ongoing trade war with China.

The imbalances in world trade will likely result in other countries putting up tariffs and import barriers to protect themselves.

SM Lee Hsien Loong with a student at the Teck Ghee Edusave Awards and the Teck Ghee Citizens’ Consultative Committee Bursary presentation ceremony on Jan 17. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

In light of this, Singaporeans cannot rest on their laurels. Instead, they should upgrade by learning new skills such as artificial intelligence to stay useful and valued, and to be able to make a contribution and look after themselves in life.

“We must take this very, very seriously. We cannot help what happens in the world, but we can continue to do the best we can for ourselves and for our children in this situation,” he said.

To help Singaporeans upgrade themselves, the Government will continue to develop programmes to support individuals and businesses, and also invest in young people by constantly upgrading schools, and providing better curricula and teachers.

Said SM Lee: “We are aiming not just for your academic skills, but also to develop you as a whole person. Skills, knowledge ‒ they are important. But also, we are imbuing you with values, with resilience, with a Singapore identity.”