Singaporeans, please help wheelchair users by collecting data on barrier-free routes for new app

SINGAPORE – An app has been launched to crowdsource data to map out barrier-free routes, which will make it easier for wheelchair users to navigate around different parts of Singapore.

The SmartBFA app, officially launched in early March, has collected data on only a fraction of Singapore’s overall pathways so far, including areas such as Raffles Place, Bugis and Toa Payoh.

The seven-person team behind the app is hence calling on Singaporeans to download it – available on both the Apple and Google app stores – and start contributing by collecting data on their day-to-day journeys.

The team’s hope is that in the future, with most of Singapore mapped out to show the barrier-free routes and with barriers identified, wheelchair users will be able to use the app to get around and also check if buildings, toilets and entrances are accessible, said Mr Kai Reuber, one of the project leads.

Based on the information collected so far, the app has some basic routing ability, although that is not the main focus now as the team wants to grow the data pool first, he added.

The Straits Times first reported on the SmartBFA project in 2018, when it had set out a goal to have a functional mapping app by mid-2019.

Back then, a team of like-minded people involved in the technology industry had come together to start the project, after realising that a colleague who was a wheelchair user needed to take long detours to get around.

However, challenges came up along the way.

The original data collection method was to use fixed sensors on wheelchairs to identify barrier points.

Dr Tan Hwee Xian, also one of the project leads, said this method was slow and resulted in limited coverage, since it also asked people to just collect data on their usual day-to-day routes to minimise the inconvenience.

To improve the approach, Mr Reuber said the team decided to develop a data collection app that can be used on a smartphone – something most people have, and which already has features such as a gyroscope, altimeter and camera built in.

The team has held 32 Wheel the Ground sessions in the last two years, where team members recruit volunteers – both wheelchair and non-wheelchair users – who spend several hours each time combing an area to locate barriers and recording them through the app. They are split into pairs, with one person sitting on a wheelchair and the other pushing it.

The barriers include stairs and kerbs, which are what people may commonly think of, but can also include ramps that are too steep, or pathways that are too narrow or uneven.

Apart from wheelchair users, barrier-free access will also be useful to those with strollers or mobility issues, or delivery personnel with trolleys, among others.