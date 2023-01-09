Singaporeans not putting off travel plans to Thailand despite new Covid-19 rules

SINGAPORE - Travellers from Singapore are unlikely to be deterred by newly tightened Covid-19 entry rules to Thailand as nearly everyone here is fully vaccinated, said travel agents.

Travel agencies and holidaymakers The Straits Times spoke to said the new entry requirements for Thailand were not a major shift and would not pose an inconvenience for travellers.

Travel agency EU Holidays director Ong Hanjie said he expects demand in Singapore for trips to Thailand to remain strong.

He said on Sunday: “Since the announcement was made only (on Saturday), not everyone who called in today to inquire about Thailand’s booking prices were aware of the rules. Many of them did not consider it an issue when we informed them about what the change means.”

Mr Ong said EU Holidays has seen neither a spike nor a drop in bookings since the announcement was made.

Thailand is a very popular destination for Singaporeans as it is nearby and does not require a big budget, so there is unlikely to be any major impact on his business, he added.

Thailand, like many other countries, is preparing for a fresh wave of tourists from China, which on Sunday opened its borders after three long years as it nixed its zero-Covid policy.

On Saturday, Thai Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said foreigners flying into the kingdom will have to satisfy new entry requirements from Monday.

For instance, all foreign travellers entering Thailand will have to show proof of vaccination.

Adults must show proof of at least two vaccinations or recovery from the virus since July.

Those who are unvaccinated will be required to produce a medical report stating their reasons for not being vaccinated, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand in a statement.

The rules apply until Jan 31.