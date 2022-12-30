Singaporeans caught in New York blizzard recount ordeals

SINGAPORE - Ms Leong Yi Yin woke up shivering on the morning of Dec 24 and wore a puffer jacket before burrowing under three blankets in her bed to stave off the cold.

The 26-year-old Singaporean’s flat in Buffalo, New York, had been without electricity – and therefore, without heating – for 30 hours.

Sheets of snow billowed and swirled outside while “the blizzard of a century” – as it has been named – whipped western New York. The student’s roommates had returned to their homes for the holidays, and she was left alone in the frigid flat.

“I was all bundled up under the sheets, but fog was still coming out of my mouth whenever I breathed. I looked out the window, and it was completely white… I’ve never seen snow pile up so fast before,” said the University of Buffalo student, who is pursing her master’s in communications and has lived in Buffalo for the past 14 months.

The city, half-an-hour’s drive from Niagara Falls, is known to be one of the snowiest in the United States.

The powerful winter storm knocked out power, made roads impassable, and claimed at least 39 lives in New York’s Erie County, where Buffalo is situated.

To stay warm, Ms Leong boiled a pot of water and left it steaming on her gas stovetop. But as freezing temperatures persisted on the morning of Christmas Eve, she reached out for help on a Facebook group for Buffalo residents with over 68,000 members.

Almost immediately, a family of four on a nearby street who had not lost power offered to open up their home to her.

But reaching her neighbour’s place proved to be an ordeal.

“It was just a two-minute walk on Google Maps. But the snow came up to my thighs, and it was so dense and thick that it was hard to walk. There was no one on the streets and all I could see were cars buried under the snow. I was trying to figure out where I was,” said Ms Leong.

“It was so cold and dry, I could taste blood in my throat.”

At her neighbour’s place, she played with the couple’s two children and told them about life in Singapore. While electricity to her flat was eventually restored on Christmas afternoon, she ended up staying with her neighbours until Boxing Day in case there was another power cut.

“It was a traumatising experience, partly because there was no way for me to charge my phone and contact people. But it’s also crazy how I managed to meet a family that way, and they were so kind to offer me food and shelter when I was so far from home,” said Ms Leong.