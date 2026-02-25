Singaporeans in Mexico urged to exercise ‘high degree of caution’, avoid travel to high-risk states

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Smoke billows after a military operation in which Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho," was killed, on Feb 22.

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans currently in Mexico are advised to exercise caution, remain vigilant and avoid travel to high-risk states in light of recent events there, said the Republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in an advisory on Feb 24.

This comes amid widespread violence after the country’s most wanted cartel leader was killed in a military raid on Feb 22.

MFA noted that in view of reported security incidents in several Mexican states like Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Michoacan, Guerrero and Nuevo Leon, Singaporeans there “are advised to exercise a high degree of caution and remain vigilant”.

They should also monitor the local news and avoid travel to high-risk states and heed the advice of local authorities, MFA said, adding that large crowds, protests and demonstrations should be avoided.

MFA also urged Singaporeans in Mexico to take all necessary precautions, get familiar with local laws and purchase comprehensive travel and medical insurance.

They are strongly encouraged to register online with the MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg .

Those who require consular assistance may contact the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Singapore in Mexico City or the 24-hour MFA duty office at +65 6379 8800 or +65 6379 8855.

The drug lord Nemesio Oseguera, or better known as “El Mencho”, was killed in a military raid on Feb 22, with a new US-military-led task force also playing a role in the raid.

Cartel henchmen blocked highways with burning cars and lit businesses on fire in over a dozen states after news of his death broke out. No civilian deaths have been reported as at Feb 25 , according to Reuters.