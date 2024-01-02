Singaporeans holidaying in Japan relooking travel plans after New Year’s Day quake

SINGAPORE – Mr Kelvin Tan was answering nature’s call in Osaka’s Legoland Discovery Centre on Jan 1 when he started to get dizzy, and his vision blurred.

“I was in a confined space, and my vision started to blur while I was seated,” said the 32-year-old business owner, who is holidaying in Osaka with his wife, 31, and four-year-old son.

“I suspected that there was an earthquake right away as it reminded me of how we would feel the tremors in Singapore when there are quakes in Indonesia.”

The first thing on his mind was to leave the place with his family. His wife told him to carry his son and run.

Mr Tan said: “The staff at Legoland Discovery Centre was calm, and guided us to exit paths.

“We did not understand Japanese, so we could only follow the crowd.”

At least 48 people were killed after a powerful earthquake struck Japan on New Year’s Day.

With a magnitude of 7.6 and its epicentre in Ishikawa prefecture, the quake destroyed buildings, knocked out power to thousands of homes, and prompted residents in coastal areas to head to higher ground as tsunami waves hit Japan’s west coast.