Singaporeans in China make a meal of National Day to help struggling restaurants

BEIJING - About 1,200 Singaporeans in China celebrated National Day across 28 Singaporean-owned restaurants as part of efforts to support businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

The Singapore Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China lined up the eateries across Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong, Guangxi and Shandong to serve up Singaporean favourites with the festivities live streamed on big screens.

Mr Lui Tuck Yew, Ambassador to China, was with about 50 people at Jumbo Restaurant, one of six gathering points in Beijing.

"While the way we celebrate may have changed this year, what must remain unchanged and unchanging is this sense of togetherness and the Singapore spirit that is particularly prevalent around this time of the year," he said.

"It is especially during trying times like these that Singaporeans need to draw closer, make an extra effort to look out for one another and emerge stronger together."

Ms Candice Koh, 54, a Singaporean in Shanghai, said: "It is a good thing that we have this event across China for everyone to gather and celebrate. The food and atmosphere here is amazing as well and it is an awesome feeling hanging out with other Singaporeans."