S’poreans in China cheer lifting of zero-Covid curbs even as they keep eye on rising infections

SINGAPORE – When China announced the relaxation of its zero-Covid policy recently, Singaporean Ong Li-Min celebrated with his family in Shanghai with home-cooked chicken rice and wine. Since then, he has met Singaporean friends for meals at restaurants.

This weekend will see a bigger gathering with some Hong Kong and Taiwan friends, said the 52-year-old who has opted to play homemaker while his wife pursues a career in Shanghai.

“Not much has changed for me, besides not having to do the swab tests and the scanning at mall entrances,” he added. “We are just waiting for international travel restrictions to be lifted so that it is easier for us to visit our son in Britain and family in Singapore.”

Over in Beijing, Ms Cheang Yit Shan, a 35-year-old content marketing director who works from home, said the surge in infections happened as quickly as the removal of Covid-19 testing booths and mandatory daily swab tests.

A couple of days after the rules were relaxed, colleagues around her started falling sick. Last week, four in her team of 18 tested positive. This week, another nine came down with the virus.

Work has been affected, but like others, she said the relaxation of rules “felt very liberating”. Her WeChat Moments was even flooded with posts bidding farewell to the travel code that traced their whereabouts for the past three years.

China’s digital travel code service, which was used to check the travel history of people in the country, suspended operations indefinitely from Dec 13.

Shanghai-based Lim Hong Kian, chief executive of Surbana Jurong North Asia, summed it up for most Singaporeans in China: “After such a long time of zero-Covid policy, this is a welcomed move and brings much relief as life is beginning to revert to pre-Covid-19 times.”

The 49-year-old added: ”I travel for work within China, and life was pretty difficult with the zero-Covid policy affecting our business. I have looked forward to this day for quite some time.”

At his workplace, precautionary measures are taken to minimise infections, such as frequent sanitisation, mask wearing and getting staff to do antigen rapid tests (ARTs) before returning to the office when there are cases reported.

Beijing-based K.H. Yong said his global reinsurance company offers an “Own The Way You Work” flexibility and most colleagues have taken the opportunity to work at home, especially since schools are closed and an extra pair of hands is needed to help out at home. His company also organises wellness programmes focusing on mental resilience, and employees received care packages.

The 46-year-old head of branch operations, who also volunteered with the Singapore embassy in Beijing in 2021 to share official information to fellow Singaporeans amid the pandemic, said his whole family comprising his wife and son tested positive last Friday.

However, by Monday, the fever was gone. He knows of many around him who contracted the virus but are on the mend quickly. This gives him optimism about what lies ahead.

“I would describe the mood as restrained anxiety tempered by quiet resilience,” he said. “The streets are quiet, yet already there are signs that suggest livelier times ahead. I would not be surprised if restaurants see a good crowd this weekend.”