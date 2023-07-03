Singaporeans delighted to see supermoon on cloudy night

SINGAPORE - Mr Hesham Suleyman was all excited about catching the supermoon on Monday evening, although he was prepared to be disappointed, given the cloudy sky.

“I was hoping to catch the supermoon today. However, it is a cloudy day with 100 per cent cloud cover, so I don’t expect a clear supermoon, or I may not get a chance to see it at all,” the 48-year-old civil servant told The Straits Times.

But his spirits quickly lifted when he saw the supermoon, or the buck moon, poke through the clouds at around 8pm from the kitchen window of his Tampines flat.

“I was delighted when it appeared, even though it was brief,” he said, adding that he quickly captured the moment with his Samsung S22 Ultra.

Monday’s supermoon was the first of four to grace the sky this year. A supermoon is a full moon that orbits closest to Earth, making it appear larger and brighter than usual.

Another resident, Mr Quek Song Chye, said the weather on Monday was not as ideal for moon-gazing as last year, when he had a good view of the supermoon in August.

“I started waiting for the moon to rise from 6.30pm, and by 7.09pm, (there was) still no sight of the moon because of the low clouds blocking it,” said the 59-year-old clinic manager.

“Eventually, the moon came out at 7.28pm,” he said, adding that he had just about 15 minutes to snap some pictures from the staircase of a Pasir Ris flat, before the moon hid behind the cloud again.

Civil servant Fiona Tan was at home with her family when she saw the supermoon from the balcony of her flat in Punggol.