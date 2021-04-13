Singaporeans are an integral part of this global biopharmaceutical company

Established in 2013, biopharmaceutical giant AbbVie’s high-performing culture has been reflected in a strong financial track record, and quick expansion over a short amount of time.

Singapore is home to its fully operational manufacturing plant at Tuas Biomedical Park – the company’s only manufacturing presence in Asia – and a regional office for Japan, the Asia-Pacific, and newly-acquired pharmaceutical company Allergan Aesthetics.

A Fortune 100 company, AbbVie is led by a culture that drives high impact performance among its approximately 47,000 employees worldwide, who produce a consistent stream of innovative new medicines spanning the key therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, women’s health and medical aesthetics.

It ranks 188th out of 200 on the Singapore’s Best Employers 2021 list, and ninth in the Drugs and Biotechnology category.

Developing homegrown talent is a source of pride

Mr Sridhar Dorai was one of 14 handpicked pioneers in 2014 to establish the manufacturing plant at Tuas Biomedical Park. He shares some insights on how the company grows its staff.

What is unique about AbbVie’s plant in Singapore?

“It has both active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and Biologics facilities which give our staff a unique cross exposure. Typically, you have one facility or the other, not both in a single site. The two facilities’ commercial scale also means employees experience the diverse range in the complexity of challenges.

“Since 2017, we have also tapped on government schemes such as the Professional Conversion Programme under which we train fresh graduates and mid-career PMETs. Our 11-strong Site Leadership Team is local and a source of pride. We assess what the future needs are, and invest in the training and mentoring of our staff to assume leadership roles.”

How do you see AbbVie contributing to the pharmaceutical sector, which is increasingly important to Singapore’s economy?

“Our employees are energized as team members are involved in producing medicines to treat some of the most serious illnesses in the world. We want them to acquire higher level technical skills as we increase capacity and manufacture more products, which are crucial to patients globally. Our products have put Singapore on the world map.”





Merging purpose with collaboration

Mr Jason Smith has a wealth of marketing and management experience in fast-moving consumer goods, pharmaceuticals and medical aesthetics throughout Europe, the US and Asia-Pacific. He joined Allergan in 2017 before assuming his current role in May 2020, following its integration with AbbVie. He is excited about how the integration will optimise collaborations.

How has the AbbVie acquisition brought scale and value to the business?

“Allergan Aesthetics is now a dedicated global business, with the focus, independence and resources to seize significant growth opportunities that lie ahead. We plan on developing our pipeline and targeted consumer campaigns in specific markets, and advancing our leadership in medical aesthetics.”

How has the journey been for your team and in particular, its employees?

“Since the acquisition, we’ve had talent exchange and cross-overs that have not only benefited the company, but enriched the individuals and teams involved across geographies and functions. Our combined culture embraces diversity and encourages inclusivity, one we’re glad to call ours!”



Ensuring employee diversity is part of the company’s DNA

Ms Clare Cutler’s deep knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry and passion for Equity, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EED&I) is put in practice daily in her interactions with colleagues from all over Asia. She reveals how this is done.

Why is AbbVie a strong advocate in embracing EED&I?

“It is very much part of AbbVie’s DNA. We have a chief equity officer to champion it, and many global and local avenues such as the Women Leaders in Action to drive awareness and advocacy. In Singapore, I co-founded a Diversity Matters group with our HR director four years ago to raise greater awareness and provide education and skills training on EED&I topics for our employees. Attendance is voluntary, but I have been impressed by the turnout.”

What advice do you have for women who are leaders, or aspire to be one?

“Be authentic and confident in your own capabilities, and avoid being too self-critical. Look to other women leaders whom you admire, and find a mentor for your leadership journey. Embrace your ambition, and put yourself forward for opportunities.

Helping patients, investors, staff and the medical community

Since 2004, Mr Frank Zhou has worked and led various businesses all over the world. His rich global experience and background come in handy in his current role which he took on in 2016.

How is AbbVie’s growth creating impactful opportunities for employees? How is this reflected in your own journey?

“We constantly invest in our people. Our Talent Philosophy features initiatives to help enhance our employees’ knowledge and experiences so that they can grow their career and contribute at their highest level. This philosophy guides the way we manage, develop, and lead high-performance teams and an accelerated growth mindset.

“My personal career journey has brought me from the U.S. to Europe, and to Japan and China, across different marketing and commercial roles. The experience has taught me to manage diverse teams and businesses in a global matrix environment. This has been critical to enabling access and treatment options for patients, working with the medical community and our people who share this mission.”

AbbVie has become one of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in the world within eight years. Discuss its evolution.

“When we started AbbVie, we wanted to address some of the world’s toughest health challenges and leverage our strength in advanced science. We have since evolved a robust portfolio, expanding from immunology and virology to cover several key therapeutics, including oncology, neuroscience, and now eye care and medical aesthetics.”



A journey of remarkable growth Since its beginnings in 2013, AbbVie has been making great strides in one of the most competitive industries in the world. 2013: Forms as a new biopharmaceutical company, and listed on the New York Stock Exchange.+ 2014: Invests in Singapore to build its first manufacturing plant in Asia producing active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and biologics to serve global markets.* 2015: Acquires US-based biopharmaceutical company Pharmacyclics, becoming an emerging leader in haematological oncology. + 2016: Launches Singapore plant phase 1 with API facility. * 2017: Expands manufacturing footprint in Singaporewith biologics facility in phase 2.* 2018: Gains global recognition as a Fortune 100 Best Company.+ 2020: Expands its capabilities by acquiring global pharmaceutical company Allergan. Staff strength in Japan and the Asia-Pacific grows to over 5,000, with more than 600 in Singapore.+ + Global milestone

* Singapore milestone