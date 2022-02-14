Singaporeans apply Total Defence to help country fight pandemic: Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE - The Republic has one of the lowest Covid-19 death rates because Singaporeans played their part in defending the country against the pandemic through Total Defence, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

The country's economy has been kept intact, the healthcare system is not broken and its people remain united, he added in his Total Defence Day message posted on his Facebook page on Monday (Feb 14).

His message comes before the country commemorates Total Defence Day on Feb 15, the date that the British formally surrendered to the Japanese during World War II in 1942 which led to nearly four years of Occupation.

Dr Ng touched on the history of Total Defence, saying that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the fall of Singapore, or as he put it, "that dark chapter in Singapore's history".

He added that 2022 also marks the 55th anniversary of national service in the country.

Dr Ng said that while military defence is a pillar of national defence, Total Defence - rolled out in 1984 - requires effort from every Singaporean.

He added that applying Total Defence to the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic has helped the Republic maintain stability.

"We continue to have law and order, peace and progress for Singapore. This is the power of Total Defence in facing any threat," said Dr Ng.

Dealing with Covid-19 - which surfaced here in 2020 - caused many social restrictions, disrupted lives and stress, he noted.

He said: "A strong psychological defence is necessary to maintain mental health as well as compliance with safety measures. I am glad that Singaporeans stepped up to support each other to keep morale high in solidarity."

He added that supply lines were disrupted by the pandemic and the nation's economic agencies worked to keep them open - especially for essential commodities.

Dr Ng said economic defence - one of the components of Total Defence - was at play in this.

He added: "Civil defence was at work too, not in the usual way of rescuing people trapped in buildings, but with each of us being responsible to reduce infections, whether through wearing masks or reducing contact with others.

"There were many sterling examples of social defence as individuals and groups spontaneously reached out to help out others."