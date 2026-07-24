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Mount Merapi in Central Java is one of the volcanoes included in the advisory.

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans in the vicinity of four volcanoes in Indonesia should exercise caution because of ongoing volcanic activity at those locations.

In a travel advisory issued on July 20, the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) noted that Indonesian authorities have placed a level 3 (Siaga) alert on four volcanoes – Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in Flores, Mount Semeru in East Java, Mount Merapi in Central Java, and Mount Anak Krakatau in Lampung.

Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Agency uses a four-tier alert system for volcanic activity: Normal, Waspada (Alert), Siaga (Standby) and Awas (Highest Alert).

“Singaporeans in the vicinity of these volcanoes are advised to exercise caution, follow the instructions of local authorities and monitor local news closely,” said the MFA.

As volcanic activity may result in travel disruptions, Singaporeans are encouraged to check for updates on the PVMBG’s website at this link.

Those who require consular assistance may contact the Singapore embassy in Jakarta or the Singapore Consulate-General in Medan.

Singaporeans in Indonesia are also encouraged to register online with the MFA if they have not already done so.

In May, two Singaporean hikers died while climbing Mount Dukono on the island of Halmahera after the volcano erupted. They were found were found about 50m from the summit.

The volcano was reportedly at alert level 2 (Waspada) before the hike.