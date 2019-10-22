Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Lebanon: MFA

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has advised Singaporeans to defer non-essential travel to Lebanon due to large-scale demonstrations in the Middle Eastern country.

Affected regions include the capital Beirut, and cities of Tripoli, Tyre, Sidon and Baalbak. The demonstrations are expected to continue, MFA said in a travel advisory issued on Tuesday (Oct 22).

MFA advised Singaporeans who are already in Lebanon to take necessary precautions to ensure their personal safety.

The ministry advised them to stay vigilant, monitor developments through the local news, and heed the instructions of the local authorities.

"Avoid protests and large public gatherings, and stay in touch with your family and friends so that they know you are safe," MFA said.

It also advised Singaporeans to check with the relevant airlines on the status of their flights and cater for additional travel time, as the demonstrations may result in transport disruptions and flight delays.

Singaporeans in Lebanon are encouraged to register with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg so that the ministry can contact them if the need arises.

Those who require consular assistance can call the 24-hour MFA duty office on 6379-8800 or 6379-8855.

They can also call the Singapore Honorary Consulate-General in Beirut on +961-1-334-335, +961-1-200-786, or +961-1-200-787.

Lebanon's anti-austerity protesters called for more demonstrations on Sunday, the fourth straight day of protests, to add pressure on the Lebanese government to resign.

Demonstrators, who have been on the streets since last Thursday, have pledged to continue marching despite the resignations late on Saturday of four members of the government from the key political party Christian Lebanese Forces.