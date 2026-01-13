Straitstimes.com header logo

Singaporeans advised to defer all travel to Iran: MFA

Cars burn in a street during a protest in Tehran, Iran, on Jan 8. Singapore's MFA said that those in Iran should avoid demonstrations and places where big crowds gather.

PHOTO: REUTERS

PHOTO: REUTERS

BNB Diviyadhaarshini

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans should defer travelling to Iran, in the light of

recent public demonstrations there

, the Republic’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a travel advisory on Jan 13.

“Singaporeans who are in Iran should remain vigilant, monitor the situation closely, and consider leaving as soon as practicable,” MFA said on its website, adding that those in Iran should avoid demonstrations and places where big crowds gather.

It added that its ability to provide consular assistance in an emergency is constrained as Singapore does not have a diplomatic mission in Iran.

Singaporeans are strongly encouraged to register online with the MFA at

https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg

so that the ministry can contact them should the need arise.

Those who need consular assistance while in Iran can contact the MFA Duty Office on +65-6379-8800/8855.

Over 2,000 people have died

since the unrest started two weeks ago, according to Iranian officials. The demonstrations were sparked by dire economic conditions.

