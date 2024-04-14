Singaporeans advised to defer all travel to Iran: MFA

The travel advisory noted the “latest security situation” after Iran’s attack on Israeli territory late on April 13 ST PHOTO: HENG YI-HSIN
Kolette Lim
Updated
Apr 14, 2024, 12:45 PM
Published
Apr 14, 2024, 12:09 PM

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans are advised to defer all travel to Iran, while those in the country should remain vigilant and monitor developments closely, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on April 14.

The travel advisory, which noted the “latest security situation”, follows Iran’s attack on Israeli territory late on April 13, when it launched a swarm of explosive drones and missiles.

Iran had vowed retaliation for what it called an Israeli strike on its Damascus consulate on April 1 that killed seven Revolutionary Guard officers, including two senior commanders. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the attack.

“Singapore has no diplomatic mission in Iran, which constrains our ability to extend consular assistance in an emergency,” said the ministry.

Singaporeans are strongly encouraged to register online with the MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg so that the ministry can contact them should the need arise.

Those who need consular assistance while in Iran can contact the MFA Duty Office.

MFA Duty Office (24 hours)

Tel: +65-6379-8800/8855
E-mail: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

More On This Topic
Live: Tensions escalate in Middle East after Iran’s attack on Israel
SIA and Scoot flights avoid Iranian airspace amid escalating Middle East conflict

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top