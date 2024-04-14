Singaporeans advised to defer all travel to Iran: MFA

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans are advised to defer all travel to Iran, while those in the country should remain vigilant and monitor developments closely, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on April 14.

The travel advisory, which noted the “latest security situation”, follows Iran’s attack on Israeli territory late on April 13, when it launched a swarm of explosive drones and missiles.

Iran had vowed retaliation for what it called an Israeli strike on its Damascus consulate on April 1 that killed seven Revolutionary Guard officers, including two senior commanders. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the attack.

“Singapore has no diplomatic mission in Iran, which constrains our ability to extend consular assistance in an emergency,” said the ministry.

Singaporeans are strongly encouraged to register online with the MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg so that the ministry can contact them should the need arise.

Those who need consular assistance while in Iran can contact the MFA Duty Office.

MFA Duty Office (24 hours)

Tel: +65-6379-8800/8855

E-mail: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg