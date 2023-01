SINGAPORE – A 41-year-old Singaporean woman and her four-month-old daughter died in an accident in Hokkaido, Japan on Tuesday morning.

Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao reported that the car they were in collided with a large lorry in the ski town of Kamifurano at around 11.30am.

News reports in Japan said that the woman’s 44-year-old husband and the couple’s elder daughter, three, were also injured in the crash.

Police told Zaobao that the two who were injured are in stable condition.