Singaporean woman among tourists stranded on Yemeni island amid tensions in country

A Singaporean woman has been stranded on the Yemeni island of Socotra after her flight home was cancelled amid escalating tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the country.

Speaking with The Straits Times, Ms Chen, who wanted to be known only by her surname for safety reasons, said she was preparing to board her flight back to Singapore at the end of a group holiday tour on Socotra on Jan 2 when she was stopped in her tracks by soldiers at the airport.

The Singaporean, who is in her 30s, said Socotra International Airport was guarded by soldiers from the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council who were barring travellers from entering the airport premises that day.

It was then that she l earnt through the news all flights to and from the island had been suspended, with the airspace closed owing to clashes in Yemen amid escalating tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE .

She also observed armed jeeps stationed at the airport.

“They asked us to turn back,” Ms Chen said, adding that she only learnt of the flight cancellation about four hours before its scheduled departure.

Ms Chen and the group she had been travelling with were then directed to a campsite near the city of Qalansiyah on the island, where she estimated another 750 other tourists were also stranded.

She said that, as at Jan 5, stranded tourists who had been holidaying on the island were still stationed at the campsite with tents pitched around them.

The travel disruption comes amid escalating tensions in Yemen, which has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014, after the Iran-backed Houthi movement overran the country’s north and took over the capital Sanaa.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates intervened a year later, supporting the local Yemeni government and militias against the Houthis. Disagreements between rival factions with competing agendas have, however, increasingly placed Saudi Arabia and the UAE at odds over the conflict on their doorstep.

Tensions in recent days boiled over into an open dispute between the Gulf powers, with strikes carried out as recently as Jan 3 in the eastern province of Hadhramaut.

Hadhramaut, located on mainland Yemen, lies about 380km to 400km from the island of Socotra.

Hoq Cave on Socotra is known for its dramatic views and geological formations. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MS CHEN

Ms Chen, who arrived on Socotra on Dec 26, 2025, said she booked a tour to the island through travel agency Rocky Road Travel almost a year earlier.

The road less travelled, beautiful natural landscapes and new experiences were what drew her, she said, sharing photographs of scenery from her trip.

The conflict in Yemen, which came to a head when she was on the island, caught her by surprise. “I am deeply disappointed that this happened at a time meant for new beginnings,” she said.

The Yemeni island of Socotra is known for its natural rock formations and beautiful trees. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MS CHEN

Ms Chen and the rest of her travel group, comprising 11 other tourists and a guide, have been receiving assistance from Rocky Road Travel, which has arranged for food supplies and tents at the campsite.

On Jan 4, Ms Chen and an American tourist from her group moved to a hotel closer to Socotra International Airport, so they would be able to access the airport quickly should flights resume.

She said they managed to hitch a ride from a car that the tour agency had sent for a supply run, as they were headed in the same direction.

Ms Chen said that, as at Jan 5, she had not been able to secure a flight out of the island and was still awaiting updates.

Socotra is home to some 50,000 p eople, who are mostly indigenous to the island.

There are few hotels on Socotra, which is a largely unspoilt biodiversity hot spot. Eco-lodging is a more common accommodation option for visitors, who can also stay at campsites run by Socotran families on the island.

The Singapore Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Consulate-General in Dubai said in a post on Facebook on Dec 31, 2025, that there had been recent cases of Singaporeans travelling for leisure to Yemen, including to Socotra island.

A group of Singaporeans had experienced “a delay of several days returning home due to flight disruptions”, it said.

The embassy issued a reminder that there was an existing travel advisory by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) for Singaporeans to defer all travel to Yemen owing to the ongoing conflict there.

It added that Singapore does not have diplomatic representation in Yemen, which limits MFA’s ability to extend consular assistance in the event of an emergency.