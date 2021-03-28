Singaporean who returned from India among 12 new imported Covid-19 cases

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean who had returned from India was among the 12 new Covid-19 cases reported by the Ministry of Health on Sunday (March 28).

All 12 cases were imported had been placed on stay-home-notice or isolated upon arrival into Singapore, said MOH.

Among the new cases announced on Sunday, 10 were asymptomatic and detected through proactive screening and surveillance, while two were symptomatic.

This brings Singapore's total tally up to 60,300.

There were no new cases from the community or from the workers' dormitories.

One of the new cases was a short-term visit pass holder who had arrived from the US for a work project in Singapore.

There were also five work permit holders who had arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and the Philippines, four of whom are foreign domestic workers, said the MOH.

The Health Ministry added that the number of new cases in the community has increased from none in the week before, to two cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from zero to two in the same period.

MOH added that among the 104 confirmed cases reported from March 22 to March 28, 34 cases have tested positive for their serology tests, while 51 have tested negative.

A further 19 serology tests results are pending.

With nine cases discharged, 60,107 have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 33 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 115 are recuperating in the community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.