Singaporean who died after Mt Kilimanjaro climb was ‘jovial’ bank exec; family seek answers

SINGAPORE - The family of Mr Darrel Phee, who died last week from acute altitude sickness on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, are seeking answers on the circumstances leading to his death.

The body of the 28-year-old is set to be flown back to Singapore on Wednesday, his aunt Adelyn Phui told reporters at Changi Airport on Tuesday, when fellow mountaineers from the expedition returned home.

Mr Phee’s mother was also at the airport but did not speak to the media.

Mr Phee was a bank executive who enjoyed outdoor activities and travelling. He was also known to be jovial and friendly, said Madam Phui, 51.

Speaking on behalf of his family, Madam Phui, a clerk, said she was “devastated and heartbroken” at her nephew’s death.

Recounting the sequence of events, she said Mr Phee’s parents received a call from an employee of expedition group Adventures Unlimited on Aug 9 at 1pm.

They were told their son had collapsed outside a toilet.

The couple booked themselves on the earliest flight out the next day.

But they were alerted to his death on Aug 10, around 8.10pm, before they boarded their flight to Doha, Qatar, from where they would fly to Kilimanjaro.

Madam Phui, the sister of Mr Phee’s mother, said the family were not aware of the severity of his condition when they were contacted and there had been a lack of communication from Adventures Unlimited.

His parents had initially thought he was just ill and needed help.

After identifying Mr Phee’s body and making repatriation arrangements, they returned home on Sunday.

Madam Phui said the family are seeking more information on what caused Mr Phee’s death.

They are of the view that there are discrepancies between the documents they obtained and the information they received from Adventures Unlimited.

They are also going through Mr Phee’s belongings, which have been sent home, to search for clues in his phone and the altitude readings on his altimeter watch, said Madam Phui.

They also wonder if there had been a delay in communicating Mr Phee’s death. Based on a Tanzanian death certificate seen by The Straits Times, Mr Phee died on Aug 9.