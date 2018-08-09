Singaporean team stitches 13,912 photos to create viral hyperlapse video for National Day

SINGAPORE - What makes Singapore home?

A group of Singaporeans have answered this using 13,912 photos stitched together in a hyperlapse video.

The almost 2-minute long clip, which shared on Facebook by local travel website The Travel Intern on Wednesday (Aug 8), shows facets of Singapore life with a tinge of nostalgia.

The post has since gone viral with over 43,000 views and 650 shares.

"While we may spend a lot of time travelling, Singapore will always be that one place we return to with pride, nostalgia and cherished memories. She may not be perfect, but she's perfect for us," the post wrote.

The video opens with a scene at Changi Airport, before viewers are swiftly taken to the iconic Marina Bay area, with its glistening skyline and supertrees.

Then, it delves into scenes of everyday life in Singapore, from the school, wet market, playground to the Housing Board estate.

Hearty local favourites such as satay, chicken rice and wanton mee, also made an appearance.

In a separate behind-the-scenes video, the production team shared that they used the continuous shooting function on their camera for the project.

They added that they had custom built a rig, on which they mounted their camera, to stabilise it during their day-long photo shoot.

Many Facebook users praised the effort that the team had put into the video.

Said Facebook user Hendric Tay: "Good job la team!"