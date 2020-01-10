Singaporean student arrested for importing child-like sex doll into Australia

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean student was arrested in Australia on Thursday (Jan 9) after its officials found a child-like sex doll in a parcel that was sent to him from China, said Australian Border Force (ABF) on its website.

The 26-year-old, who was not identified by name, is in Australia on a student visa and will appear in the Perth Magistrates Court next Friday, the border force added.

If found guilty of importing child abuse material, he can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to AUD$525,000 (S$487,159), or both.

The ABF investigations acting commander Nicholas Walker said there was a rising trend of people importing child-like sex dolls through international mail and air cargo streams into Australia.

"Child-like sex dolls are an emerging form of child abuse material...Tackling child abuse material is an operational priority for the ABF as part of its role in protecting the border from individuals who may pose a threat to the community," he added.

Officers of the border force had intercepted the parcel from China at a Perth air cargo depot on Christmas Eve last year, the ABF said.

When x-rayed, it was found to contain a silicone female child-like sex doll. Officers searched a residence in Perth about a fortnight later and arrested him, the border force added.

He has been granted conditional bail.

The Straits Times understands that Singapore's High Commission in Canberra is in touch with the Australian authorities in relation to the case.

In Singapore, new laws were passed last year to better protect minors, including regulations against child abuse material.

The Criminal Law Reform Act, which was passed in May, makes it illegal to use, produce, distribute, advertise and sell such materials.