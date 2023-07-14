Singaporean says hotel blunder led to his arrest at Bangkok airport for room theft

SINGAPORE – A beach holiday in Pattaya turned into a nightmare for a Singaporean man, who said he was wrongly arrested at Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport on Monday, after being falsely accused of stealing the belongings of a German tourist.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Mr Kenny Teo said he had flown to Thailand with three friends on July 6.

He planned to return home on Monday, but to his horror, he was arrested at the airport before he could board the return flight. He also found his full name mentioned in several Thai and Singapore news outlets, linking him to a case of theft in a Pattaya hotel.

Mr Teo, who returned to Singapore at midnight on Friday, said he has been cleared of the charges.

Mr Teo told ST that the misunderstanding arose due to a blunder on the part of T Pattaya Hotel, where he and his friends stayed in.

On Sunday, his friend, who wanted to be identified as Mr Chee, checked out of Room 614 to move into a smaller room, he said.

Mr Chee then left the hotel while Mr Teo stayed in his room as he was not feeling well.

The hotel staff tried to contact Mr Chee to collect items that he supposedly left behind in Room 614, but failed to reach him, so they asked Mr Teo to collect them instead.

“I went down to the reception and collected a laptop and a small sling bag,” Mr Teo said.

In the bag was 86,000 baht (S$3,840) and €‎150 (S$222) in cash, and a BMW car key, according to Thai newspaper Siam Rath.

At that point, Mr Teo was not aware that the items were, in fact, retrieved by mistake from Room 416, instead of 614. He said he had just kept the items in his carry-on luggage, thinking that they belong to his friend.

“Mr Teo did not think much of it because he had noticed Mr Chee with a laptop on their trip,” another travel companion who wished to be identified as Mr Huang told ST.

On Monday, the group of friends left the hotel at 11am to catch their flight at the Bangkok airport.

Mr Teo said: “We were about to board our flight when I was arrested by the airport police.”