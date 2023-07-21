Singapore passport may be most powerful in the world but visa still needed for some places

SINGAPORE - Holders of a Singapore passport enjoy visa-free entry to more than 190 countries around the world including Britain and the United States but some countries still require Singaporeans to have a visa.

For instance, China, India and Bhutan are among more than 30 countries that require visas for Singaporeans, who hold what has emerged as the most powerful passport in the world, according to the latest rankings by the Henley Passport Index released on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs website, in its travel tips section, says: “Every country has the right to deny you entry if a visa is required and you are unable to present one.

“If you do not possess an appropriate visa, you may be denied entry to the country you are visiting or transiting in, ending your trip before it has even begun.”

Passport ranking site Passport Index says a travel visa allows the authorities to clamp down on illegal immigration and manage security concerns. Some territories impose visa restrictions reciprocally for places that impose visa restrictions on their locals.

These are some destinations Singaporeans need a visa to enter.

Asia

Afghanistan Bhutan China India North Korea Turkmenistan

Middle East

Iraq Syria Yemen

Europe

Russian Federation Ukraine

Africa

Algeria Cameroon Central African Republic Chad Democratic Republic of the Congo Republic of the Congo Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Ethiopia Gabon Liberia Libya Mali Niger Nigeria Sao Tome and Principe South Sudan Sudan

Americas

Falkland Islands Guyana Venezuela

Oceania