Singapore passport may be most powerful in the world but visa still needed for some places

Some popular destinations require Singapore passport holders to produce a visa for travel. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
30 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - Holders of a Singapore passport enjoy visa-free entry to more than 190 countries around the world including Britain and the United States but some countries still require Singaporeans to have a visa.

For instance, China, India and Bhutan are among more than 30 countries that require visas for Singaporeans, who hold what has emerged as the most powerful passport in the world, according to the latest rankings by the Henley Passport Index released on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs website, in its travel tips section, says: “Every country has the right to deny you entry if a visa is required and you are unable to present one.

“If you do not possess an appropriate visa, you may be denied entry to the country you are visiting or transiting in, ending your trip before it has even begun.”

Passport ranking site Passport Index says a travel visa allows the authorities to clamp down on illegal immigration and manage security concerns. Some territories impose visa restrictions reciprocally for places that impose visa restrictions on their locals.

These are some destinations Singaporeans need a visa to enter.

Asia

  1. Afghanistan
  2. Bhutan
  3. China
  4. India
  5. North Korea
  6. Turkmenistan

Middle East

  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. Yemen

Europe

  1. Russian Federation
  2. Ukraine

Africa

  1. Algeria
  2. Cameroon
  3. Central African Republic
  4. Chad
  5. Democratic Republic of the Congo
  6. Republic of the Congo
  7. Equatorial Guinea
  8. Eritrea
  9. Ethiopia
  10. Gabon
  11. Liberia
  12. Libya
  13. Mali
  14. Niger
  15. Nigeria
  16. Sao Tome and Principe
  17. South Sudan
  18. Sudan

Americas

  1. Falkland Islands
  2. Guyana
  3. Venezuela

Oceania

  1. Nauru
  2. Papua New Guinea
More On This Topic
New travel requirement for Singaporeans travelling to Europe from 2024
askST: What should I do if I lose my passport or phone while on holiday?

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top