Singaporean of the Year finalist: Volunteer who wanted to do more gave most of his liver to a stranger

SINGAPORE – Caring for his dad, who was stricken with end-stage colon cancer, made Mr Herman Sing realise how fragile life is.

He left his job as a global account manager in a multinational company when he was 29 to care for his father, who died two years later at the age of 59.

“I felt life is so uncertain, so vulnerable. So I decided to do more,” said Mr Sing, now 45 and working as a logistics director.

He made up his mind to donate his liver to anyone who wanted it, despite knowing the possible impact on his own health.

“When a patient is suffering from a terminal disease, it’s not just the patient (who is affected), it’s also the caregiver... I’m also giving new hope and a new opportunity for a family.”

In early 2023, he donated 67 per cent of his liver to a stranger on the national waiting list. There are around 50 people on the waiting list at any time, and some do not survive the average wait time of one or two years. The Straits Times is unable to reveal when the procedure took place to comply with guidelines relating to recipient anonymity.

Mr Sing is a finalist for the Singaporean of the Year award, organised by The Straits Times.

The award is given to a Singaporean, or a group of citizens, who has made a significant contribution to society.

This can be through achievements that put Singapore on the world stage, or by going beyond the call of duty to selflessly improve the lives of others in the community, among other ways.

The award, now in its ninth edition, is presented by UBS Singapore.

Mr Sing’s wife Lim Pei San broke down when he first told her about his decision in late 2022, after he passed medical tests and was matched to an anonymous recipient.

“Why do you want to go through this? You’re in the pink of health. Why do you want to lose that?” she asked him.

The couple has four children, aged five, nine, 13 and 17. Ms Lim, 45, works as a senior manager at a statutory board.

Friends and family alike questioned why Mr Sing was donating a big part of his liver to a stranger.

But he urged them to focus on the high chance of survival, and explained his rationale. “If our loved ones are (in the same situation) and we cannot donate, won’t we also hope that a stranger will come forward? So why can’t we be that angel to people?”