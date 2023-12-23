Singaporean of the Year finalist: Their daycare centre gives kids with cancer a normal childhood

Founded by former nurse Ronita Paul and volunteer coordinator Geraldine Lee, the charity daycare centre is Singapore’s only daycare centre for children battling cancer and other critical illnesses. It offers them emotional support and educational activities in a bright and cheerful environment.

The centre, which runs entirely on donations, charges a fee of $10 a day, which can be reduced for those who cannot afford it.

“At first, when we started, it was just to have a safe place and option besides home and hospital for the kids. Then we asked, ‘Why is their childhood like that?’ So we ended up providing them programmes that any normal child would get otherwise,” said Ms Lee, citing music, dance and other enrichment activities.

The pair – Ms Lee, 66, and Ms Paul, 72 – are a finalist for the Singaporean of the Year Award, which is organised by The Straits Times to recognise those who have made a significant contribution to society.

This can be through achievements that put Singapore on the world stage, or by going beyond the call of duty to selflessly improve the lives of others in the community, among other ways.

The award, now in its ninth edition, is presented by UBS Singapore.

The pair met in 1992 while working at Assisi Hospice, where Ms Paul was a nurse and Ms Lee, a volunteer coordinator.

One day, a boy, Raphael, was brought to the hospice for pain control as his parents had to work. When Ms Paul was celebrating Raphael’s 14th birthday at a daycare centre for hospice patients, the boy asked why there was no such place for kids. She then promised him she would start one.

Raphael died months later.

But Ms Paul remembered her promise. She told Ms Lee about it, and they decided to approach Dr Gerard Ee, former president of the National Council of Social Service, who agreed to guide them.

“We were just nobodies trying to do something like this. And we had no idea how to do it,” said Ms Paul.