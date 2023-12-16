Singaporean of the Year finalist: She helps those in need despite personal adversity

SINGAPORE – Her doctor has advised her to slow down after an accident that limited her mobility, but 41-year-old Priscilla Ong is still actively driving Project Love Lunch.

The former infant-care teacher set up the charity in 2014 to provide free food to needy children at the pre-school she was working in.

“I believe that in this society and in this age, there shouldn’t be anyone who has to fight hunger,” she said.

Today, the full-time volunteer, along with a core team of about 10 volunteers, serves about 400 low-income Housing Board rental block residents in Yishun and Sengkang. Most of the beneficiaries are families in need and seniors in their 60s to 90s.

In March, she started an emergency fund to help the elderly foot their medical expenses and transport to appointments.

“I don’t want the elderly to delay treatment because of a lack of money,” she said.

“It has already happened once when an ‘uncle’ in his 70s died as he did not want to waste money seeing a doctor.”

She puts herself down as the next of kin of the lonely elderly to help them settle their affairs before the end of their lives.

Ms Ong, who has been suffering from whiplash since a car accident in 2016, cannot stand for long periods or walk long distances. She also cannot lift anything heavier than 2kg.

Her permanent disability made her quit her teaching job.

“The doctor has been telling me to go easy as my left arm and leg are slowly regressing, but I want to be there for the seniors till their time is up,” she said.

“I don’t want them to leave the world alone. I want them to know that there are still people who care for them.”

There are warning signs she looks out for, such as when numbness or a tingling sensation sets in. This is when she has to stop and let other volunteers help her.