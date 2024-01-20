Singaporean of the Year finalist: Having weathered hard times, she now helps others in need

SINGAPORE – As a self-described full-time “kaypoh (Hokkien for busybody) auntie”, Madam Sandy Goh Siew Hua is the one her neighbours turn to when they need help.

The part-time clerk, 55, distributes free food, organises free tuition and art workshops, and coordinates festive decorations for her HDB neighbourhood in Bedok Reservoir Road.

Madam Goh does all this of her own volition without salary or reward.

It started when she moved to the estate in 2006 and helped her illiterate elderly neighbours to read their letters. Gradually, she found herself doing more, and then formalised her roles in 2011.

For example, she set up what she calls an SOS station at the void deck of Block 702 Bedok Reservoir Road, where there are free food, toiletries and even assessment books for residents.

Madam Goh has helped to set up 18 similar corners around Singapore, with more than 50 volunteers. With donations from partner groups, she distributes food, ranging from fruits and vegetables to canned goods and bread, to about 6,000 families across Singapore every week.

She also connects those who need help with others who offer a helping hand. These volunteers, who are usually residents, may be retired hairstylists giving free haircuts, teachers offering free tuition, or tradesmen making elaborate decorations for festive occasions.

Madam Goh is a finalist for the Singaporean of the Year Award, which is organised by The Straits Times to recognise those who have made a significant contribution to society.

This can be through achievements that put Singapore on the world stage, or by going beyond the call of duty to selflessly improve the lives of others in the community, among other ways. The award, now in its ninth edition, is presented by UBS Singapore.

For Madam Goh, who first did volunteer work as a teenager, her desire to help others stems from her experience of personal hardship.

She and her husband had to sell their flat after their construction business went bust during an economic downturn in the early 2000s.

Things got so bad that the couple and their first-born child ended up having to sleep in their lorry for some time.

But they found their feet again after starting a tentage rental service.

The couple and their three children, aged 14 to 20, now live in a three-room flat, which they bought in 2005.