Singaporean of the Year finalist: 12-year-old who raised over $1.2m for charity is ‘wired to help’

Mr Chng is director of the enterprise division at Children-At-Risk Empowerment Association, a charity that focuses on helping at-risk youth.

Now 12, Rui Jie is contributing to society on a much larger scale.

She held her first fund-raising campaign when she was just nine years old.

She set up an appeal on online donation portal Giving.sg for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) and raised more than $56,000 in six months.

So far, Rui Jie, STSPMF’s youngest fund-raiser, has raised $332,000, said the fund’s spokesman.

The girl has also organised 60 online fund-raising campaigns for charities such as the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Assisi Hospice.

Despite having to prepare for her Primary School Leaving Examination, which ended in October, the Gongshang Primary School pupil still managed to raise $286,000 in donations in 2023.

To date, she has raised more than $1.2 million for charity.

Rui Jie is one of the finalists for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year award, which is organised by this newspaper to recognise those who have made a significant contribution to society.

When asked where her desire to help others comes from, Rui Jie said she has always wanted to play “big sister” to children and animals in need.

“I am an only child, so I don’t have the chance to be a jie jie (Mandarin for elder sister). So I want to help those younger than me and to look out for them like a jie jie,” she said.