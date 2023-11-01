Singaporean of the Year 2023: About the sponsor and partners

MHR’s properties are in key gateway cities such as London, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Dubai, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong. Occupying the best locations around the world, MHR has the perfect address for business and leisure travellers.

In Singapore, there are six MHR hotels – Orchard Hotel, Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, M Hotel, M Social Singapore, Copthorne King’s Hotel, and Studio M. M&C is the hotel arm of Singapore-listed global real estate company City Developments Limited, and a member of the Hong Leong Group.