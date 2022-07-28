Singaporean of the Year 2022: About the sponsor and partners

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

UBS has been an active community partner in all the markets they operate in, with the aim to create a positive influence on the social and environmental well-being of the local communities. Guided by its values, UBS believes in the importance of being inclusive and have engaged the local communities holistically through philanthropy, partnerships and employee participation.Its programmes have connected people, strengthened bonds and enriched lives through art and education for children and youth. UBS also supports programmes that foster entrepreneurship, self-leadership and communication skills, as well as provide out-of-classroom experiences and insights into the finance industry.

Global Hotel partner

Millennium Hotels and Resorts

Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) is the global brand of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Limited (M&C), a global hotel company which owns, manages and operates nearly 140 hotels across some 80 locations.

It has several distinct hotel brands, including Grand Millennium, Millennium, The Biltmore, M Social, Studio M, M Hotel, Copthorne and Kingsgate, throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East, New Zealand and the United States.