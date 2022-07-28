Singaporean of the Year 2022: About the sponsor and partners

Singapore is one of our top two major international booking centers for UBS's wealth management business in the region, the headquarters for UBS's investment banking business in South Asia, and APAC hub for fx, rates and credit.
About UBS
UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.
UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
UBS has been an active community partner in all the markets they operate in, with the aim to create a positive influence on the social and environmental well-being of the local communities. Guided by its values, UBS believes in the importance of being inclusive and have engaged the local communities holistically through philanthropy, partnerships and employee participation.Its programmes have connected people, strengthened bonds and enriched lives through art and education for children and youth. UBS also supports programmes that foster entrepreneurship, self-leadership and communication skills, as well as provide out-of-classroom experiences and insights into the finance industry.
Global Hotel partner
Millennium Hotels and Resorts
Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) is the global brand of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Limited (M&C), a global hotel company which owns, manages and operates nearly 140 hotels across some 80 locations.
It has several distinct hotel brands, including Grand Millennium, Millennium, The Biltmore, M Social, Studio M, M Hotel, Copthorne and Kingsgate, throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East, New Zealand and the United States.
Its properties are in key gateway cities such as London, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Dubai, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong. Occupying the best locations around the world, MHR has the perfect address for business and leisure travellers.
In Singapore, there are six MHR hotels - Orchard Hotel, Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, M Hotel, Studio M, M Social, and Copthorne King's Hotel on Havelock.
M&C is the hotel arm of Singapore-listed global real estate company City Developments Limited, and is a member of the Hong Leong Group.
Official airline partner
Singapore Airlines
The SIA Group's history dates back to 1947 with the maiden flight of Malayan Airways Limited.
The airline was later renamed Malaysian Airways Limited and then Malaysia-Singapore Airlines (MSA). In 1972, MSA split into Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Malaysian Airline System.
Initially operating a modest fleet of 10 aircraft to 22 cities in 18 countries, SIA has since grown to be a world-class international airline group that is committed to the constant enhancement of the three main pillars of its brand promise - service excellence, product leadership and network connectivity.
Award Ceremony Partner
Raffles Hotel
There are a few hotels in the world whose names have become virtually synonymous with the cities in which they are located – and none more so than Raffles in Singapore. Recognised as a national treasure among many Singaporeans, Raffles Hotel Singapore offers an unparalleled experience with its perfect blend of ambience, service, charm and the heritage of the hotel. It is representative of Singapore, aligned with the city’s countless stories, prestige & service culture, an anchor in the community. Every detail is true to its heritage, a destination in itself - making a stay or visit atmospheric & luxurious.
Opened in 1887, Raffles Hotel is one of the few remaining great 19th century hotels in the world that has stood through decades of historical events and the evolution and transformation of the tourism industry in Singapore. The hotel heralded an exciting new chapter in the iconic property's rich heritage with its reopening in August 2019 following a careful and sensitive restoration. The restored Raffles presents a refreshed haven delivering a compelling mix of culture, beauty and gentility. Exquisite new suite categories, vibrant lifestyle experiences and exclusive dining concepts were designed for international visitors and Singaporeans to meet, stay, shop, dine and celebrate. The hotel has reinvented emotional luxury, offering luxurious all-suite accommodations, across 9 distinct suite categories increasing the suite count to 115, updated and outfitted with new amenities and state-of-the-art technology while maintaining the sense of space, colonial ambience and inimitable service.
PRIZES:
Award recipient:
- $20,000 cash for the award recipient
- Five-night stay in any of Millennium Hotels and Resorts's global properties, up to a maximum of three sets of accommodation for the winning group
- One pair of Singapore Airlines business class tickets for each individual, up to three pairs of tickets for the winning group; if the winning group comprises more than three persons, up to a maximum of six business class tickets for the group
- Three-night stay at a Raffles Hotel around the world
Finalists:
- $5,000 cash for each finalist group
- Three-night stay in one of Millennium Hotels and Resorts's global properties, up to a maximum of three sets of accommodation for each finalist group
- One pair of Singapore Airlines economy class tickets for each individual, up to a maximum of three pairs for each group of finalists; if the finalist group comprises more than three persons, up to a maximum of six economy class tickets for the group