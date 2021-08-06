Singaporean of the Year 2021: About the sponsor and partners

The Singaporean Of The Year award is in its seventh edition and UBS has again partnered The Straits Times for the yearly event as its presenting sponsor.

Other partners include Millennium Hotels and Resorts, and Singapore Airlines.

Presenting sponsor



PHOTO: UBS SINGAPORE



UBS celebrates 51 years in Singapore. Today, UBS is a leading foreign banking institution in Singapore and is the world’s leading wealth manager and Asia’s largest global wealth manager.

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centred on its leading global wealth management business and its premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank.

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, UBS has offices in over 50 regions and locations, including all major financial centers, and employs over 67,000 people around the world.

Asia continues to be a strategic priority for UBS. Singapore is one of the two major international booking centers for UBS’s Global Wealth Management business in the region as well as the headquarters for the firm’s investment banking business in South Asia.

UBS has been an active community partner in all the markets they operate in, with the aim to create a positive influence on the social and environmental well-being of the local communities.

Guided by its values, UBS believes in the importance of being inclusive and have engaged the local communities holistically through philanthropy, partnerships and employee participation.

Its programmes have connected people, strengthened bonds and enriched lives through art and education for children and youth. UBS also supports programmes that foster entrepreneurship, self-leadership and communication skills, as well as provide out-of-classroom experiences and insights into the finance industry.

Prize sponsorship Award recipient: $20,000 cash

Finalists: $5,000 cash for each finalist

Hotel partner



Located in Singapore's shopping district, Orchard Hotel is one of six MHR hotels in Singapore. PHOTO: MILLENNIUM HOTELS AND RESORTS



Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) is the global brand of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Limited (M&C), a global hotel company which owns, manages and operates over 145 hotels across some 80 locations.

It has several distinct hotel brands, including Grand Millennium, Millennium, M Social, Copthorne and Kingsgate, throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East, New Zealand and the United States.

Its properties are in key gateway cities such as London, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Dubai, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong. Occupying the best locations around the world, MHR has the perfect address for business and leisure travellers.

In Singapore, there are six MHR hotels – Orchard Hotel, Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, M Hotel, Studio M, M Social and Copthorne King’s Hotel.

M&C is the hotel arm of Singapore-listed global real estate company City Developments Limited, and is a member of the Hong Leong Group.

Prize sponsorship Award recipient: Five-night stay in any of MHR's global properties, up to a maximum of three sets of accommodation for the winning group

Finalists: Three-night stay in one of MHR’s global properties, up to a maximum of three sets of accommodation for each finalist

Validity: 18 months from March 1, 2022

Official airline partner



PHOTO: SINGAPORE AIRLINES



The SIA Group’s history dates back to 1947 with the maiden flight of Malayan Airways Limited.

The airline was later renamed Malaysian Airways Limited and then Malaysia-Singapore Airlines (MSA). In 1972, MSA split into Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Malaysian Airline System.

Initially operating a modest fleet of 10 aircraft to 22 cities in 18 countries, SIA has since grown to be a world-class international airline group that is committed to the constant enhancement of the three main pillars of its brand promise - service excellence, product leadership and network connectivity.