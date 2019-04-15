Singaporean man, 35, charged with providing money to support ISIS propaganda efforts

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean man was charged on Monday (April 15) with providing money to support the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria's (ISIS') propaganda efforts for terrorist purposes, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a statement.

Investigations found that Imran Kassim, 35, a former managing director of a logistics company, provided $450 to an individual in Turkey on Oct 31, 2014, for the publication of ISIS propaganda.

"This act of providing money in support of terrorist purposes is a serious offence, regardless of the amount, under the Terrorism (Suppression of Financing) Act," said MHA.

He has been detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) since August 2017, and was issued with a detention order for intending to undertake armed violence overseas.

MHA said that if Imran is convicted, the detention order against him will be cancelled, and he will serve the prison term imposed by the court.

He will be held separately to prevent him from spreading his radical ideas to other inmates, and will continue to undergo rehabilitation while serving his prison sentence, the ministry added.

"An assessment will be made at the end of his sentence whether he has been successfully rehabilitated or remains a threat to society. If he remains a threat, he may be detained further under the ISA," MHA said.

Imran tried to make his way to Syria at least twice and was so deeply radicalised that he was prepared to attack Singapore Armed Forces troops deployed in the global coalition against ISIS, or hold them as hostages to demand ransom from the Government, MHA had said in 2017 after his arrest.

He also harboured intentions of joining pro-ISIS militants in Marawi who were battling Philippine forces.

Anyone convicted of the offence of providing property and services for terrorist purposes may be jailed up to 10 years and fined up to $500,000.