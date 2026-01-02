Singaporean households can redeem $300 CDC vouchers from Jan 2

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Every Singaporean household can claim $300 worth of CDC vouchers from Jan 2. This is part of continued government support to defray households’ daily expenses, and to help participating hawkers, heartland merchants and supermarkets.

The vouchers can be claimed online at go.gov.sg/cdcv

Half or $150 worth of the vouchers can be spent at participating hawkers and heartland merchants, while the other half can be used at participating supermarkets. They will be valid till Dec 31, 2026.

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong had announced at Budget 2025 that some 1.3 million Singaporean households will each get $800 in CDC vouchers, with $500 to be disbursed in May 2025 and the remaining $300 in January 2026. This is part of the Assurance Package to help Singaporeans cope with cost-of-living pressures.

The $500 in CDC vouchers were disbursed in May 2025.

Speaking at the launch of the latest and eighth tranche of CDC vouchers at Punggol 21 community club on Jan 2, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said that while the past year has not been an easy one, Singapore has emerged better than expected through the collective efforts of workers, businesses and the Government.

Based on advance estimates, the Singapore economy grew by 4.8 per cent for the whole of 2025, on the back of strong performance in key sectors such as manufacturing, wholesale trade and finance and insurance.

Mr Gan, who is also Minister for Trade and Industry, added that the Republic must be clear-eyed about the challenges that lie ahead. This is even as supply chains are being reshaped, trade policies are becoming more fragmented, and technology, especially artificial intelligence (AI), is transforming how businesses operate and how jobs are created.

He cautioned that growth in coming years is likely to be more uneven and more uncertain, which explains why the Economic Strategy Review (ESR) has been set up to secure Singapore’s economic future, create good jobs, uplift wages, and provide new opportunities for Singaporeans.

The ESR comprises five committees, each co-chaired by two political office-holders joined by private sector, union and other stakeholders. They are engaging widely with businesses and workers and other stakeholders and will publish their recommendations by mid-2026.

“We will help our companies move up the value chain, and equip our workers with the necessary skills, adaptability and confidence to thrive in a changing economy,” he said. “This is long-term work that requires close partnerships between the Government, businesses, unions and our people.”

Both the CDC vouchers and ESR work hand in hand, he said, with the vouchers providing immediate assurance and practical support, and the ESR laying the groundwork for future opportunity and resilience.

Residents can locate nearby participating heartland merchants, hawker stalls and supermarkets by visiting go.gov.sg/cdcvouchers .

There are over 24,000 participating hawkers and heartland merchants (an increase from 23,000 in 2023) as well as eight supermarkets with about 400 outlets.

Participating hawker stalls and heartland merchants can be identified by the teal CDC voucher decal, while participating supermarkets will have the yellow CDC voucher decal.

Ms Low Yen Ling, Mayor of South West district and chairman of Mayors’ committee, said: “We are encouraged by the many heartland merchants who have stepped forward in various ways, including offering discounts or special prices to help households stretch their vouchers further. This reflects a ‘We-First’ spirit and resilient community that keep our neighbourhoods caring and connected.”

CDC vouchers were introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic to show appreciation to Singaporeans for their solidarity during those difficult times, and to support businesses.

The scheme was continued post-pandemic to help cushion the impact of rising prices on Singaporeans.

How to claim your CDC vouchers

Singaporean households can visit go.gov.sg/cdcv and log in with one’s SingPass to claim the digital vouchers. Notification letters will not be issued for this tranche, in line with sustainability efforts.

Once claimed, an SMS from “gov.sg” will be sent to the registered mobile number, containing a unique voucher link. This link can be shared among household members.

Those who face difficulties with the digital process may seek help at community centres or community clubs (CCs) and SG Digital Community Hubs. Priority queues will be in place at CCs for seniors and persons with disabilities.

In the first week of the launch, youth and student volunteers will be deployed at selected CCs to assist residents, alongside CDC ambassadors.

SG Digital Office (SDO) digital ambassadors and Silver Infocomm wellness ambassadors will also be at CCs from Jan 2 to 15 to help residents claim their digital vouchers.

To claim CDC vouchers, individuals do not need to disclose their bank login details, transfer money or install mobile applications from unofficial app stores.

Those who receive suspicious messages related to gov.sg or CDC vouchers can contact People’s Association at 6225-5322. To check if something is a scam, call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline on 1799.