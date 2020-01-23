Wuhan virus: Singaporean escapes Wuhan hours before lockdown

SINGAPORE - While on his way to the railway station to catch a 3.30am train out of Wuhan on Thursday (Jan 23), Singaporean Eric Kng got a surprising alert on his phone: The city would be quarantined and all public transport would cease at 10am.

His train to Shenzhen, nearly empty at the odd hour, would be one of the last few to leave ground zero of the virus outbreak that has killed 17 and infected more than 500.

The Chinese government announced just a day before Chinese New Year's Eve that all outbound flights and trains from Wuhan would be suspended in a bid to contain the spread of the virus, which has already spread to at least five other countries, including Singapore.

Public buses and subway and ferry services in the city have also ground to a halt. While cars have still been able to leave the city, the authorities have decreed that residents should not leave without special reason.

Speaking to The Straits Times from Shenzhen on Thursday evening, Mr Kng, who has lived in Wuhan for close to four years, said that the situation had escalated dramatically almost overnight.

"Things had been relatively calm - more people were wearing masks, but still going about their daily activities," said Mr Kng, 34, whose company helps foreign businesses to set up shop in Wuhan.

But after human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus was confirmed earlier this week, he decided to stock up on groceries and found that prices had gone up by half. Thermometers and face masks were also sold out at the three pharmacies he visited.

Acting on "a gut feeling", Mr Kng packed some clothes and bought a train ticket to Shenzhen for early the next morning. He had originally planned to visit friends in other Chinese cities over the holiday, but decided to set off earlier.

"On the way to the train station at about 2am, I saw the news, and even the cab driver was asking if I was sure I could get out of Wuhan."

He made it past the increased security and temperature screening at the train station, but is now uncertain when he can return.

"There are no tickets available for the next one week. I hope things die down soon; all I have is a backpack, and I still have a business to run."

The quarantine would have been more effective if imposed earlier, he said, as many people had already left Wuhan ahead of the New Year, whether for their hometowns or to holiday.

The full impact of the lockdown has likely yet to be felt as slow business and shop closures are normal for the month preceding Chinese New Year, he added.

Singapore's Health Ministry on Thursday urged Singaporeans to avoid travelling to the central Chinese city altogether, a day after advising against non-essential travel. Airlines, including Scoot and AirAsia, announced the same day that they would be suspending flights to Wuhan.

Singaporean Ben How said he had been mulling over whether to proceed with his holiday to Wuhan next Monday (Jan 27) when he learnt that his flight had been cancelled.

The sales engineer booked the seven-day trip with friends a week ago.

"We've travelled to quite a few places in China. It's a coincidence that this year we choose Wuhan," said Mr How, 43.

Even as the situation escalated over the last few days, Mr How said he had harboured hope that the group could go ahead with their plans.

"I'm not really afraid... I think if you wear a mask and maintain hygiene, your chances of being affected are minimum," he said.