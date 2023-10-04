Singaporean duo create operatic songs about chicken rice, the ‘uwu’ bird, performed in overseas recital

SINGAPORE - The humble chicken rice, which many consider to be Singapore’s unofficial national dish, was the inspiration behind one of the songs written and composed by two Singaporeans and performed at recitals in the United States.
The dramatic and upbeat song simply titled Chicken Rice, was composed by composer and pianist Nicholas Ho, with the lyrics written and sung by soprano Janani Sridhar, as part of a four-part song cycle SingBites, which is inspired by the sights, smells, sounds, and tastes of Singapore.
Speaking to The Straits Times over a video call on Tuesday, the duo said the iconic dish is something they have missed and found hard to come by while studying or working in the US.
“I lived in the midwestern states when I was in the US for about seven to eight years, there was no chicken rice there,” said Dr Ho, 31, who returned to Singapore after graduating with a doctorate in musical arts in piano performance from a US music conservatory earlier this year. He is currently an artist signed to US-based Arabesque Records, and has released two albums of his own in 2020 and 2022.
“Even if you buy the chicken rice paste, you just couldn’t replicate the dish. It was something I always missed.”
With lyrics such as ‘Aunty, roasted chicken rice, dapao (takeaway) please. Extra chili, xie xie ni (thank you)!’ sung in an operatic manner by Dr Sridhar, a snippet of the song uploaded to TikTok last Friday has garnered close to 120,000 views and 8,000 likes.
One netizen joked: “It’s for the arts but can we get it on the charts?”
Another commented: “This made me realise how much I missed chicken rice.”
The viral performance has even prompted some people to contact Dr Ho about purchasing the musical score to perform at their own recitals.
The song cycle, which took around four months to complete, also comprises three other pieces “The Uwu Bird”, “The Bus Stop”, and “Singapore River”.
The songs contain lyrics such as “Dear little uwu bird, I hear you calling me....Dressed in black, with ruby red eyes”, and “I’m running late for the bus again!...He’s stopped for me! Wait! He’s going! He’s taking off again!”.
The ‘uwu’ bird is a reference to the shrill sound from the Asian Koel often heard in Singapore. Dr Ho says while the sound can be “irritating”, it is also a unique experience that Singaporeans can identify with. But to Dr Sridhar, the sound of her favourite bird is “comforting”.
Dr Sridhar, 33, left Singapore for the US when she was 17 to complete her undergraduate, masters, and doctorate studies, while her parents remained in Singapore. She currently works as a professor at the voice department in DePauw University in Indiana.
She said: “When I chat with my parents in the night where I am but in the morning in Singapore, I can hear the birds in the background. Even if the birds are far away, the sound really picks up.”
Yet despite her love for the koel, which can be found all across Singapore in forests, parks, and urban areas, Dr Sridhar has a soft spot for the song ‘Singapore River’, which she says is her favourite among the four songs.
“There’s a line in the song which gives a warm familiar air of home - ‘My home, my home to all who come’,” she said.
“Every time I sing it, it’s just hand to my heart.”
By writing these songs about the core experiences of being Singaporean, Dr Ho hopes they would appeal to Singaporeans from all walks of life, and take Singaporean music to the global stage.
He said: “Most people would not even step foot into an art song recital, so I was thinking, how do I make this accessible to Singaporeans?”
“The goal was to write something that people can hum when they walk away from a concert,” said Dr Ho, who added that after the performance went viral, his colleague remarked that his son was trying to sing and play the songs on the piano.
With plans to expand upon the success on these songs - Dr Ho and Dr Sridhar have already begun collaborating on a larger compendium of Singaporean art songs.
Said Dr Ho: “We hope to do a concert series where I play the piano and Janani sings. We would also love to record it commercially...currently we are thinking of applying to organisations for funds as it can get expensive, especially since we’re not living in the same country.”