Singaporean duo create operatic songs about chicken rice, the ‘uwu’ bird, performed in overseas recital

SINGAPORE - The humble chicken rice, which many consider to be Singapore’s unofficial national dish, was the inspiration behind one of the songs written and composed by two Singaporeans and performed at recitals in the United States.

The dramatic and upbeat song simply titled Chicken Rice, was composed by composer and pianist Nicholas Ho, with the lyrics written and sung by soprano Janani Sridhar, as part of a four-part song cycle SingBites, which is inspired by the sights, smells, sounds, and tastes of Singapore.

Speaking to The Straits Times over a video call on Tuesday, the duo said the iconic dish is something they have missed and found hard to come by while studying or working in the US.

“I lived in the midwestern states when I was in the US for about seven to eight years, there was no chicken rice there,” said Dr Ho, 31, who returned to Singapore after graduating with a doctorate in musical arts in piano performance from a US music conservatory earlier this year. He is currently an artist signed to US-based Arabesque Records, and has released two albums of his own in 2020 and 2022.

“Even if you buy the chicken rice paste, you just couldn’t replicate the dish. It was something I always missed.”

With lyrics such as ‘Aunty, roasted chicken rice, dapao (takeaway) please. Extra chili, xie xie ni (thank you)!’ sung in an operatic manner by Dr Sridhar, a snippet of the song uploaded to TikTok last Friday has garnered close to 120,000 views and 8,000 likes.

One netizen joked: “It’s for the arts but can we get it on the charts?”

Another commented: “This made me realise how much I missed chicken rice.”

The viral performance has even prompted some people to contact Dr Ho about purchasing the musical score to perform at their own recitals.