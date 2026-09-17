Singaporean dies while climbing mountain in Nepal

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The 50-year-old man reportedly died at an altitude of around 6,000m.

A Singaporean has died on the morning of Sept 17 while climbing Mount Manaslu in Nepal.

The 50-year-old man reportedly died at an altitude of around 6,000m, after he felt uncomfortable while descending from an acclimatisation climb, various Nepal-based media outlets reported on the same day .

When contacted, the Nepal Tourist Police told The Straits Times that they were informed of the incident by 8K Expeditions, the company that the Singaporean was travelling with, on the morning of Sept 17

The tourist police then referred ST to the Nepal Tourism Board, which confirmed the death.

Lakpa Sherpa, founder of 8K Expeditions, told ST in a brief call that the man was descending from Mount Manaslu’s Camp Two on the morning of Sept 17.

He sat down to rest, but lost his pulse within a minute, according to Lakpa.

The Singaporean was then attended to by a doctor and other climbers, but later died, according to The Himalayan Times, which reported that the man’s family has been informed, and that a helicopter was being mobilised to bring the man’s body to Kathmandu.

At 8,163m above sea level, Mount Manaslu is the eighth-highest mountain in the world and about 140km to 180km directly northwest of capital Kathmandu.