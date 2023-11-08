Singaporean Amos Yee back in a US prison one month after release on parole

Singaporean Amos Yee had been sentenced to six years' jail after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography and grooming a girl in the US. PHOTO: COURTESY OF COOK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
SINGAPORE – Amos Yee was sent back to a United States prison on Tuesday, one month after being released on parole.

He had been paroled on Oct 7, more than three years ahead of his original release date in 2026.

The Singaporean is now in the custody of the Stateville Correctional Centre – a maximum-security state prison in Illinois – according to the VineLink mobile app, which notifies victims of crimes on the current status of offenders.

The reason for his re-incarceration is unknown.

However, while out on parole, Yee, 24, had stated in a blog post on Oct 23 that he had planned to return to Singapore.

He had previously been sentenced to six years’ jail at the Illinois River Correctional Centre, a medium-security state prison, for grooming a teenage girl and possessing child pornography.

The Straits Times has contacted the US Department of Justice for more information.

