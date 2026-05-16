Singapore youth aware of falling birth rate, study finds, but 40% in ‘no rush’ to marry

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The survey found that of those aged 26 to 35, 23.53 per cent were eager to marry and start a family, while 22.06 per cent entirely ruled out starting a family.

SINGAPORE – Youth in Singapore know of the falling total fertility rate (TFR), but 40 per cent of them are in no hurry to marry, a new survey on youth perceptions found.

A quarter remain undecided, according to the poll of 1,114 respondents aged between 14 and 35, by youth non-profit Heartware Network.

The findings, released on May 16, show that of those aged 26 to 35, 23.53 per cent were eager to marry and start a family, while 22.06 per cent entirely ruled out starting a family.

This comes amid hurdles in forming social connections, with 57.72 per cent of respondents saying it was not easy to form meaningful relationships today – a problem that intensifies with age.

While 41.9 per cent of those under 16 find social connection “somewhat easy”, that figure halves to 20.6 per cent for those aged 26 to 35.

These issues were discussed during a dialogue on May 16 between 70 young people, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Goh Hanyan, held at *Scape.

Singapore’s resident TFR fell to a historic low of 0.87 in 2025. This has triggered public conversations and the formation of the Marriage and Parenthood Reset Workgroup chaired by Ms Indranee.

The TFR was 0.97 in 2024.

Ms Indranee had previously said that if this trajectory were to continue, it would have serious consequences for Singapore.

During the hour-long session, participants from tertiary institutions and adults up to 35 years old raised concerns about the psychological, social and physical trade-offs of family planning in a competitive city-state.

Youth priorities

A student from Raffles Institution, Lau Jia Hern, 18, asked how the Government could help citizens build families by focusing on psychological and social barriers rather than financial grants and leave from work.

Ms Indranee replied that the survey showed young people placed policies and grants at the bottom of their priorities.

The survey showed respondents prioritised the cost of living and housing (18.94 per cent), finding a partner (16.75 per cent) and personal readiness (15.43 per cent) over government support schemes, which were cited by fewer than 4 per cent.

Ms Indranee said the Government would do its part and added that what young people really wanted was personal stability – a good job, steady income and being able to afford a home – before considering starting a family.

She highlighted that public housing remains highly subsidised, accessible and affordable through grants.

Ms Indranee said: “Doing some thinking about planning for your future, and making sure that you have the assurance of income and a financial safety net is very important.”

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah (centre) and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Goh Hanyan (right) during a dialogue on May 16. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Ms Goh said her ministry was creating dedicated physical hangout spaces across Singapore where young people can meet and build a sense of belonging.

Other questions raised touched on the anxieties of the “sandwich generation”, career trade-offs and how the Government will manage the financial burden of an ageing population without passing it on to the next generation.

Ms Indranee and Ms Goh pointed to state support helping seniors age independently and with dignity through initiatives like Healthier SG, and housing policies that support families living within the same precinct to make caregiving more manageable.

Ms Indranee added that Singapore’s long-term sustainability is reinforced by fiscal policies and the national reserves.

Stress and competition

A Singapore Management University student had questioned whether a declining fertility rate is an inevitable and necessary trade-off for the city-state’s development, and asked if a competitive culture naturally suppresses family growth.

Ms Goh said that open, early communication with employers can help mitigate workplace penalties when a woman takes maternity leave, but a strong domestic partnership is equally essential.

Ms Indranee challenged the idea that competition must inherently paralyse young people, and said the Government will continue to create diverse pathways to help young people progress.

“If we take that step back and see it in that perspective, then the competition may not worry us so much, because we know that no matter which route you take, there is a way to get to where you want to be,” she said.

Closing the session, a student from Singapore Polytechnic asked what roles young people can play to adapt to the looming demographic shifts.

Ms Goh urged the young to step forward as organic community organisers to foster human empathy and connection. “Investing in your own personal relationships... is what really outlasts even your career.”

Jia Hern said the dialogue helped him understand that subsidies are not a one-size-fits-all solution, but a part of many layers.

“Everything is interlinked, like personal readiness, commitment and finances,” he said. “As much as the Government can provide, it’s also on our part to truly understand what we are looking for and how we can help ourselves in terms of financial planning.”