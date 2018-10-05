Singapore working with Indonesia over regional intelligence web

Singapore is working closely with Indonesia to get more support at an Asean meeting later this month to build a regional counter-terrorism intelligence-sharing network, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, speaking at a Total Defence Awards dinner last night.

Indonesian Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu, in his speech at a counter-terrorism symposium in Singapore yesterday, said precious lives could have been saved if government agencies and ministries in the region had shared and exchanged quality intelligence during the siege of Marawi in the Philippines in May last year.

