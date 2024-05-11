Singapore working towards greener AI while growing its adoption here: Josephine Teo

SINGAPORE – Singapore is exploring ways to make artificial intelligence (AI) more energy efficient as the country expands its adoption of such technology across various industries, said Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo on May 11.

She was speaking to reporters from New York in a virtual interview after concluding a five-day work trip from May 7 to 11 in the United States.

One of the topics discussed during her meetings with stakeholders in the technology sector was how Singapore, as an AI hub, can continue to tap the latest innovations while keeping to the country’s climate commitments.

As AI computing is energy intensive, Mrs Teo said the need for greener AI is “not trivial”.

Data centres, the backbone of AI computations, are notorious for their high energy demands. The carbon emissions from these centres, which often rely on fossil fuels, contribute to global warming.

Singapore has 100 data centres as at September 2023.

The International Energy Agency estimated that the electricity consumption of data centres around the world could reach more than 1,000 terawatt hours in 2026. This is roughly equal to what Japan consumes annually.

Mrs Teo, citing the Digital Connectivity Blueprint launched in June 2023, said Singapore is working towards having data centres that use less energy, or greener sources of energy.

She said some of the companies she met during her US trip may be able to create new chips that run AI computations using less energy.

She added: “We have invited these companies to visit Singapore... We will link them up with AI practitioners who are keen to try out the new chips, to see whether our AI workloads can be carried out efficiently.”

If these chips are effective, the next step would be to make them available in Singapore, said Mrs Teo.

On May 10, the minister participated in a United Nations roundtable in New York that touched on topics relating to cyber security. This was the first UN roundtable held at a ministerial level.

When asked about cyber attacks in Singapore in recent years that led to stolen information and internet outages, Mrs Teo said the nation should never stop trying to do better.

She said the Cybersecurity (Amendment) Bill that was passed in Parliament on May 7 requires owners of critical information infrastructure to do better in managing cyber-security risks.

Under the updated laws, these operators will need to declare any cyber-security outage and attack faced on their premises or along their supply chain, as long as it affects their services.