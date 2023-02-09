Singapore to lift all Covid-19 border measures from Feb 13; pre-departure test no longer needed

SINGAPORE – From next Monday, travellers who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will no longer need to show proof of a negative pre-departure test before entering Singapore.

There will also be no need to show proof of vaccination before arrival here.

This comes as the Republic lifts all remaining border restrictions that were put in place during the pandemic.

Short-term visitors to Singapore who are not fully vaccinated will also not be required to buy travel insurance that covers Covid-19 medical treatment here, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement on Thursday.

However, the vaccinated travel framework that was implemented since April 2022 will remain in place.

MOH said it may be reactivated if there are international developments of concern, such as new severe variants or signs that the healthcare capacity here is strained.

“This will allow us to quickly adjust the risk classification of countries, as well as our border measures based on the travellers’ vaccination status, should the need arise,” said Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong during a press conference held by the multi-ministry taskforce tackling Covid-19.

Currently, travellers may enter Singapore without testing or quarantine.

But those aged 13 and above must show proof that, at least two weeks before arrival here, they had taken the minimum dosage of Covid-19 vaccines under the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) emergency use list.

This includes at least two doses of the AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines, or a mixture of these jabs.

Under current rules, those who do not meet these requirements are not considered to be fully vaccinated, and they must meet additional requirements, such as pre-departure testing, before they can enter Singapore.

This changes from Feb 13 with MOH saying it will lift the border measures in view of the stable and improving global Covid-19 situation, and the low impact of imported cases on Singapore’s healthcare capacity.

The ministry said the coronavirus situation here has remained stable in recent months despite increased travel over the year-end holiday period, the Northern Hemisphere winter season and China’s shift away from its zero-Covid-19 policy.

MOH added that the number of new Covid-19 cases has been declining since late December 2022, and viral variants of higher severity have not emerged.

Infection waves in the Northern Hemisphere and in China are rapidly subsiding, and there has been no significant increase in the number of imported cases locally, it said.