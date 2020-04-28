Singapore will continue to look after Chinese migrant workers, Vivian tells Beijing foreign minister

SINGAPORE - Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan told his Chinese counterpart, Mr Wang Yi, on Tuesday (April 28) that Singapore will continue to look after the well-being of Chinese migrant workers here, including providing them with the necessary medical care and treatment.

Dr Balakrishnan spoke to Mr Wang, China's State Councillor and Minister for Foreign Affairs, over the phone, said the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

During the call, both ministers expressed appreciation for the mutual support and effective collaboration between Singapore and China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

They also welcomed the ongoing discussions between the two countries to gradually resume economic activity and exchanges, said MFA.

"Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintain supply chain connectivity, especially for medical supplies and food," said the ministry.

They also exchanged views on how safe international travel can be reinstituted in the near future.

The ministers also reaffirmed the importance of continuing to enhance regional and international cooperation, such as by exchanging information and keeping trade links open among all parties, said MFA.