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Singapore welcomes Middle East ceasefire, urges parties to engage in negotiations in good faith

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Singapore urged parties to adhere to the ceasefire and engage in negotiations in good faith.

Singapore also welcomes the commitment to restoring shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz under the ceasefire.

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Gabrielle Andres

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SINGAPORE - Singapore welcomes the announcement of a two-week ceasefire in the Middle East, and urges all parties to engage in negotiations in good faith.

“We are encouraged that the parties involved have taken this important step towards de-escalation and commend the efforts of the mediators, in particular Pakistan,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on April 8.

“We urge all parties to adhere to the ceasefire, halt all attacks on non-belligerent states, and engage in negotiations in good faith that will bring about a lasting resolution to this conflict.”

Singapore also welcomes the commitment to restoring shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz under the ceasefire, MFA added.

“We call on all parties to uphold their obligations under international law, restore safe and unimpeded transit passage in the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and ensure the safety of seafarers and ships.”

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Gabrielle Andres is a correspondent at The Straits Times. She covers breaking news, as well as local and international current affairs.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.