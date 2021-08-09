Singapore welcomes baby girl born at midnight on National Day

SINGAPORE - A couple welcomed their first child at the stroke of midnight on Aug 9, describing the baby girl as a National Day gift that came early.

Diane Liu was born in Thomson Medical Centre to Miss Teo Hui Xian, 33, and Mr Derek Liu, 35.

Weighing 2.53kg, baby Diane was due on Aug 23 but Miss Teo experienced contractions on the morning of Aug 8 and was advised to remain at the hospital for observation after her routine check-up.

She went into labour later at 11.30pm, delivering her first child at midnight, right as Singapore turned 56.

The couple, who both work at labour movement NTUC, told The Straits Times that they had hoped for a National Day baby but it still came as a surprise.

"We were just joking that it could be a National Day baby but we left it to fate. We didn't think about the timing or date, we just wanted both mother and baby to be healthy," Mr Liu said.

The couple would try to get tickets to watch the National Day Parade live every year. They have won tickets for the show twice so far.

Mr Liu joked that their daughter chose to be born on Aug 9 since the parade has been postponed to Aug 21. A ceremonial parade was held on Monday morning to mark Singapore's independence.

"Maybe Diane knew that we couldn't watch the show this year, so she chose to be born as a National Day gift instead," Mr Liu said.

"Perhaps one day we can go to the parade together with Diane, and tell her about the journey of her birth."

The couple received a free room upgrade to a suite as well as some hampers from the hospital.

A baby girl was also born at midnight at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, and a baby boy was born at KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) at 12.02am.

Parents of the KKH baby - Miss Nur Farah Hilmiyyah Abdul Rahim, 29, and Mr Muhammad Azree Aszeman, 29 - said their 4.1kg baby boy was due on Aug 19.

But Miss Farah went into labour at 4pm on Aug 8, and did not expect the birth to go past midnight.

They said their family would make it a point every year to catch the fireworks display in celebration of National Day.

"Now, our son Qaizer Uwais will have fireworks every year for his birthday," the mother of two laughed.