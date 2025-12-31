Singapore welcomes 2026 with dazzling fireworks, heartland cheer

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Singapore ushered in the new year in dazzling splendor, with a final hurrah to the Republic’s 60th birthday and an eye towards an even brighter 2026.

As the clock struck midnight, massive crowds that thronged the Marina Bay and Kallang Basin waterfronts turned their gazes skyward to the final crescendo of fireworks that lit up the clear night sky, and some found themselves reflecting on the year that had just passed.

Among the thousands at the area in front of The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands was Mr Jun Han, a communications professional who has made it an annual ritual to usher in the new year at Marina Bay. He reached at 7.30pm to secure a choice spot for himself.

The 23-year-old said he was heartened by the myriad languages he overheard while walking around Marina Bay earlier in the evening.

“Singapore has come very far - I see it becoming more international, not just with tourists but a variety of nationalities... I believe our city has a bright future,” he said.

With a concert headlined by K-pop group Super Junior and a 35-minute firework display spread across four chapters, the Sports Hub was another hot spot to ring in the new year.

By 8pm, police had closed the Jubilee Bridge, Fullerton waterfront and Merlion waterfront areas due to capacity crowds. The Esplanade waterfront, Marina Bay Sands waterfront and Helix Bridge areas were also closed by 10.40pm, as was Stadium Riverside Walk and Water Sports Centre by about 11.10pm.

Those who opted for locations closer to home were wowed by evening-long celebrations at Boon Lay, Keat Hong, Marsiling, Nee Soon, Punggol, Tampines and Woodlands, and countdowns also took place at five migrant worker recreation centres and more than 10 dormitories, with live performances, food stations and carnival games.

The seven heartland celebrations organised by the People’s Association each featured unique activities, such as sober clubbing at Woodlands Waterfront and a fire circus at One Punggol.

Fire eaters wowing the crowd at ONE Countdown 2026 @ One Punggol. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

The 8,500 people who turned up for the inaugural celebration at Woodlands Waterfront were treated to a rousing DJ set, where instead of alcohol revellers kept their energy up with Teh Tarik and food items like ice cream, hotdogs and fried noodles.

Mr Jordan Ang, the organising chair for the event, said the organisers decided on the idea after they saw many people dancing with their families at last year’s countdown.

Mr Ernesto Jr Tecson, 27, was at the event with his fiance and their families.

“It’s quite fun and not rowdy, it’s just everyone having fun together without alcohol,” said the engineering consultant and Woodlands resident.

He said he hopes for fast-paced Singapore to become a kinder society in the coming year. “It doesn’t take a lot to be nicer to others, and I think it’s very important for people to be kind.”

“I also wish for cooler weather,” he quipped.

People watching the new year celebrations at Woodlands Waterfront. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

At One Punggol community hub, the party started even before sundown, with caricature drawing, community performances, and foam blaster tag for the younger set.

Meanwhile, a smaller crowd had gathered along the running track facing an open field, for the best views of the evening’s highlight: a 200-drone show and fireworks display.

Making themselves comfortable on a picnic mat were Mr Firzuan Azman and Mr Al’Faizal, both 26, who were on a double date with their girlfriends.

“This was my girlfriend’s dad’s idea - he said we could see the fireworks, and suggested bringing her out here.” said Mr Al’Faizal, who works as a production technician.

Pastry chef Ehla Datu was also relaxing as she waited for the fireworks, with nine others.

“Some of us are housemates, and some are friends, and some are family,” said the 30-year-old, who arrived in Singapore from the Philippines earlier in 2025 to work.

As they waited for the clock to strike 12, the 10 of them feasted on a spread of home-cooked dishes, including spaghetti and barbecued meat.

She said: “This is my first time celebrating New Year’s in Singapore. My housemates have done it a few times, so they brought me out today so that I could experience it too.”

When asked about her hopes for 2026, Ms Datu said amid laughter that she wished for “happiness, good health, a healthy relationship, and more money.”

At 11.45pm, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong took to the stage for the countdown with his residents.

In a short speech, he said that despite 2025 having been a challenging year, people in Singapore have worked together to keep the country going.

While he expects 2026 to also be full of challenges and volatility, DPM Gan said he is confident it will be a good year, so long as people keep working together.

At midnight, fireworks lit up the Punggol sky for almost eight minutes, the sprays of colour complemented on the ground by four fire-eaters who worked in tandem with pyrotechnic machines to ring in the new year in a blaze.

Fireworks at the ONE Countdown 2026 @ One Punggol event. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Punggol resident Lim Jun Wei, 32, was drawn by the pounding music to catch a glimpse of the action, though he later ushered in the new year at home with his family.

“It’s good that there are events like these in the heartlands - you get to see people come together and celebrate as one community,” he said.

“Here’s hoping that 2026 will be a good year.”