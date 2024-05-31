Singapore and US to explore AI and other dual-use tech in new defence innovation agreement

SINGAPORE – Singapore and the United States have inked an agreement to further cooperation on defence innovation, such as in leveraging commercial dual-use emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous systems to solve their militaries’ operational challenges.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU), signed on May 31, will also see both countries work on solutions to ongoing security challenges, such as the development of counter-drone capabilities, and technologies to enhance maritime security.

The MOU was signed at Shangri-La Hotel by Singapore’s chief defence scientist Tan Peng Yam and Mr Douglas Beck, director of the US’ Defence Innovation Unit and senior adviser to the secretary of defence.

The signing was witnessed by US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen. Mr Austin is visiting Singapore for the 21st Shangri-La Dialogue security summit, which is being held here from May 31 to June 2.

Dr Ng said: “Emerging and dual-use technologies are rapidly evolving, and defence establishments need to find ways to better harness these commercial technologies at the speed of relevance. This MOU is a significant step for Singapore and the US in strengthening our respective defence ecosystems, particularly the commercial space, to adopt innovation solutions for our armed forces.”

Dual-use items are goods, software and technology that can be used for both civilian and military applications.

Meeting before they witnessed the signing of the MOU, Dr Ng and Mr Austin reaffirmed their countries’ mutually beneficial partnership and discussed ways to strengthen defence cooperation.

Dr Ng also expressed appreciation for the US’ longstanding support for SAF’s training in the US, as well as for its access to US technology, such as in the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s acquisition and operationalisation of F-35 aircraft first ordered in 2020.

They then discussed geopolitical developments and regional security issues, and reaffirmed the importance of the US’ continued engagement in the Asia-Pacific region.

Mr Austin also conveyed his appreciation for Singapore’s consistent support for the US military presence in our region, including the hosting of rotational deployments.

They also exchanged views on ways to build a robust, open and inclusive regional architecture, with the US reaffirming its contributions to defence capacity-building through the Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting – Plus.

Mr Austin had earlier called on Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in the morning, where they reaffirmed the excellent and longstanding bilateral defence relations between Singapore and the US, and discussed ongoing defence initiatives between both countries.

They also exchanged views on geopolitical developments and the regional security architecture, and reiterated their shared commitment to stability and prosperity in the region.