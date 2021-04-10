Singapore, US to deepen cooperation in transport sector

Singapore and the United States will deepen bilateral cooperation in the transport sector, working together in areas such as reviving international air travel in a safe manner amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The two countries will also strengthen cooperation in multilateral organisations such as the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), said Singapore's Ministry of Transport (MOT) and the US Department of Transport in a joint statement yesterday.

The statement, which followed an introductory virtual meeting between Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung and his US counterpart Pete Buttigieg on Thursday, said that the two countries will build on the excellent cooperation established over the years by agencies and officials on both sides, including in areas such as the exchange of best practices on urban transport systems.

In a Facebook post following yesterday's meeting, Mr Ong said he had a fruitful discussion with Mr Buttigieg despite the 12-hour time difference between Singapore and the US. It was 8pm in Singapore and 8am in Washington when they met virtually.

"Secretary Buttigieg and I are in full agreement on the need to safely restore international air travel and to strengthen our collaboration on climate action and sustainability, including at the International Civil Aviation Organisation and International Maritime Organisation (IMO)," said Mr Ong.

The statement also reaffirmed that both countries are parties to the Paris Agreement - a 2016 international agreement on climate change action which former president Donald Trump withdrew the US from in 2017.

President Joe Biden re-entered the US into the agreement hours after his inauguration, and appointed former secretary of state John Kerry - who helped broker the Paris Agreement - as his climate envoy.

The two countries are exploring areas of possible collaboration on climate action in transportation, including alternative fuels, electrification, market-based measures and technological advancement.

Singapore and the US can work together on advancing the development and deployment of sustainable aviation fuels and other clean technologies, identifying new climate-related innovations such as electric vehicles and related infrastructure, and exploring climate-friendly practices in urban transport planning, including reducing unnecessary trips and encouraging low-emission options such as cycling, said the statement.

Both sides also intend to strengthen cooperation at the ICAO and the IMO in order to keep aviation and maritime transport open, efficient, reliable, safe, sustainable and resilient.

This would include pushing for the decarbonisation of the aviation sector and reducing emissions from ships.

"We will continue our engagement at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forum, specifically through the Transportation Working Group and Transport Ministers' Meetings, supporting the goals of the Apec Putrajaya Vision 2040," the statement said.

Travel between the US and Singapore has yet to fully restart.

Singapore has said it will accept the International Air Transport Association's travel pass from May 1, which will enable passengers to share their pre-departure Covid-19 test results with their airline.

The US is still weighing its options on that front.

There are no restrictions on passengers flying to the US from Singapore, aside from having to do on-arrival testing and self-quarantine. But for the most part, only those holding permanent residency or other forms of long-term passes are allowed to fly to Singapore from the US.